iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Commex Technology Ltd Share Price

0.25
(4.17%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:58:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Commex Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.25

Prev. Close

0.24

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.5

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Commex Technology Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Commex Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Commex Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Jun, 2025|06:32 PM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.33%

Non-Promoter- 18.42%

Institutions: 18.42%

Non-Institutions: 38.48%

Custodian: 4.75%

Read More
Share Price

Commex Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

33.81

33.81

33.81

33.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-38.83

-38.41

-38.04

23.51

Net Worth

-5.02

-4.59

-4.23

57.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.08

-0.28

-0.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.42

-0.7

-4.58

0.39

Depreciation

0

-0.2

-0.45

-0.83

Tax paid

0

-5.13

0

-2.02

Working capital

-0.8

-32.93

-19.44

-0.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-14.54

-90.64

392.47

-47.28

EBIT growth

-39.17

-84.58

-1,210.64

870.04

Net profit growth

-99.3

-12.48

3,054.88

-15,061.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

4.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

4.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

1.25

2.34

View Annually Results

Commex Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,449.8

26.0912,53,486.4211,1163.5854,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,554.2

25.396,49,170.756,6282.7534,136210.24

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,631.8

36.234,44,376.233,0453.6713,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

247.7

24.242,61,648.862,892.22.417,112.760.02

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,550.9

43.951,54,105.7710.42.8611,583.6229

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Commex Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jayant Mitra

Independent Director

Ali Ukani

Independent Director

Mahesh Doifode

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Commex Technology Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated on the 24th day of January 2000, under the name Global e-Com (India) Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public Limited Company with effect from 8th February 2000 and the name of the Company was changed to Global e-Com (India) Limited. Thereafter, on 11th day of April 2000, the Company name was again changed to Balwas e-Com India Limited.In April 2003, Balwas e-Com India Ltd was acquired by IT People Private Limited. Under new management, the Company name was changed to Starmax Infomedia Limited. Thereafter w.e.f. 22nd day of November 2004, the company name was again changed to its present name IT People (India) Limited.The company has provides Human Capital Solutions focusing on the global Information Technology (IT) and ITES segment. The Company addresses vital requirements of the IT industry by providing recruitment services to all segments of the industry with the help of a global network of portals with a state-of the-art IT portal recruitment exchange platform capable of sophisticated applications and uses one of the comprehensive filters in the world. The Company has follows a stringent quality and information security standards and has been certified with BS7799, ISO/IEC 27001:2005 & ISO 9000.June 2000, The Company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 35,00,000 Equity shares to the public. Issue price is Rs.10/- per share. The Companys equity shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Commex Technology Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.