Summary

The Company was incorporated on the 24th day of January 2000, under the name Global e-Com (India) Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public Limited Company with effect from 8th February 2000 and the name of the Company was changed to Global e-Com (India) Limited. Thereafter, on 11th day of April 2000, the Company name was again changed to Balwas e-Com India Limited.In April 2003, Balwas e-Com India Ltd was acquired by IT People Private Limited. Under new management, the Company name was changed to Starmax Infomedia Limited. Thereafter w.e.f. 22nd day of November 2004, the company name was again changed to its present name IT People (India) Limited.The company has provides Human Capital Solutions focusing on the global Information Technology (IT) and ITES segment. The Company addresses vital requirements of the IT industry by providing recruitment services to all segments of the industry with the help of a global network of portals with a state-of the-art IT portal recruitment exchange platform capable of sophisticated applications and uses one of the comprehensive filters in the world. The Company has follows a stringent quality and information security standards and has been certified with BS7799, ISO/IEC 27001:2005 & ISO 9000.June 2000, The Company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 35,00,000 Equity shares to the public. Issue price is Rs.10/- per share. The Companys equity shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE

