SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.25
Prev. Close₹0.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.5
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
33.81
33.81
33.81
33.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.83
-38.41
-38.04
23.51
Net Worth
-5.02
-4.59
-4.23
57.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.08
-0.28
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.42
-0.7
-4.58
0.39
Depreciation
0
-0.2
-0.45
-0.83
Tax paid
0
-5.13
0
-2.02
Working capital
-0.8
-32.93
-19.44
-0.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-14.54
-90.64
392.47
-47.28
EBIT growth
-39.17
-84.58
-1,210.64
870.04
Net profit growth
-99.3
-12.48
3,054.88
-15,061.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
4.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
4.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
1.25
2.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,449.8
|26.09
|12,53,486.42
|11,116
|3.58
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,554.2
|25.39
|6,49,170.75
|6,628
|2.75
|34,136
|210.24
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,631.8
|36.23
|4,44,376.23
|3,045
|3.67
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
247.7
|24.24
|2,61,648.86
|2,892.2
|2.4
|17,112.7
|60.02
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,550.9
|43.95
|1,54,105.7
|710.4
|2.86
|11,583.6
|229
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jayant Mitra
Independent Director
Ali Ukani
Independent Director
Mahesh Doifode
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
The Company was incorporated on the 24th day of January 2000, under the name Global e-Com (India) Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public Limited Company with effect from 8th February 2000 and the name of the Company was changed to Global e-Com (India) Limited. Thereafter, on 11th day of April 2000, the Company name was again changed to Balwas e-Com India Limited.In April 2003, Balwas e-Com India Ltd was acquired by IT People Private Limited. Under new management, the Company name was changed to Starmax Infomedia Limited. Thereafter w.e.f. 22nd day of November 2004, the company name was again changed to its present name IT People (India) Limited.The company has provides Human Capital Solutions focusing on the global Information Technology (IT) and ITES segment. The Company addresses vital requirements of the IT industry by providing recruitment services to all segments of the industry with the help of a global network of portals with a state-of the-art IT portal recruitment exchange platform capable of sophisticated applications and uses one of the comprehensive filters in the world. The Company has follows a stringent quality and information security standards and has been certified with BS7799, ISO/IEC 27001:2005 & ISO 9000.June 2000, The Company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 35,00,000 Equity shares to the public. Issue price is Rs.10/- per share. The Companys equity shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE
