Commex Technology Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS

A. Industry Structure and developments and Indias Economic Outlook:

In CY 2019, the global market for software and services is estimated to have grown to $1.5 trillion. IT services is estimated to have grown by 3.5% YoY, characterized by a shift to digital technologies, and adoption of DevOps, and as-a-service models. Business Process Management grew by 4.5% over the prior year driven by a greater focus on robotic process automation as customers automate repetitive tasks and focus on strategic work. Opportunities and Threats

• Opportunities:

India, in the recent years, is witnessing higher investments in infrastructure activities, so the atmosphere is expected to be more conducive in the time to come. Other opportunities include widespread use of software, online portal etc due to COVID-19, conducting state-of-the-art In-house Technology Bandwidth, deep domain expertise and a nationwide reach.

• Threats:

1. Significant competition from Indian and Foreign companies operating in the similar segment.

2. Changes in governing laws may adversely affect the business operations.

3. Liquidity budgets and newer offerings could get duplicated by existing competitors.

4. Increased competition could result in pressure on pricing and commoditization of some services.

B. Internal control systems and their adequacy

The Company has in place the internal control systems and procedures, internal policies and statutory guidelines.

C. Discussion on Financial performance with respect to operational performance:

Due to the financial crises and other certain unavoidable circumstances, the Companys turnover for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2020 is INR Nil as similar to the turnover for the previous financial year. There has been no business in the company since 4years.

D. Human Resource Development

There were 5employees as on 31st March, 2020.

E. Cautionary Statement:

Statements contained in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys estimates, projections and expectations are forward looking statements and based upon certain assumptions and expectations of future events over which the Company has no control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Readers should carefully review other information in this Annual Report and in the Companys periodic reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these futuristic statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.