Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,449.8
|26.09
|12,53,486.42
|11,116
|3.58
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,554.2
|25.39
|6,49,170.75
|6,628
|2.75
|34,136
|210.24
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,631.8
|36.23
|4,44,376.23
|3,045
|3.67
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
247.7
|24.24
|2,61,648.86
|2,892.2
|2.4
|17,112.7
|60.02
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,547.75
|43.95
|1,54,105.7
|710.4
|2.86
|11,583.6
|229
