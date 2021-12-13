Commex Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
33.81
33.81
33.81
33.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.83
-38.41
-38.04
23.51
Net Worth
-5.02
-4.59
-4.23
57.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-5.02
-4.59
-4.23
57.32
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
27.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-5.21
-4.76
-4.4
28.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.39
2.82
3.23
5.59
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.48
0.48
0.48
25.56
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-8.07
-8.05
-8.09
-2.62
Cash
0.19
0.16
0.16
0.19
Total Assets
-5.02
-4.6
-4.24
57.32
