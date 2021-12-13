iifl-logo
Commex Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

0.25
(4.17%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:58:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

33.81

33.81

33.81

33.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-38.83

-38.41

-38.04

23.51

Net Worth

-5.02

-4.59

-4.23

57.32

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-5.02

-4.59

-4.23

57.32

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

27.92

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-5.21

-4.76

-4.4

28.52

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.39

2.82

3.23

5.59

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.48

0.48

0.48

25.56

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-8.07

-8.05

-8.09

-2.62

Cash

0.19

0.16

0.16

0.19

Total Assets

-5.02

-4.6

-4.24

57.32

