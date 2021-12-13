iifl-logo
Commex Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.25
(4.17%)
Dec 13, 2021

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.42

-0.7

-4.58

0.39

Depreciation

0

-0.2

-0.45

-0.83

Tax paid

0

-5.13

0

-2.02

Working capital

-0.8

-32.93

-19.44

-0.79

Other operating items

Operating

-1.22

-38.98

-24.48

-3.25

Capital expenditure

0

-18.99

-30.06

-4.9

Free cash flow

-1.22

-57.97

-54.54

-8.15

Equity raised

-76.44

47.02

187.68

197.71

Investing

0

-27.92

-31.76

0

Financing

0

0

0

0.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-77.67

-38.87

101.38

189.57

