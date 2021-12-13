Commex Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.42
-0.7
-4.58
0.39
Depreciation
0
-0.2
-0.45
-0.83
Tax paid
0
-5.13
0
-2.02
Working capital
-0.8
-32.93
-19.44
-0.79
Other operating items
Operating
-1.22
-38.98
-24.48
-3.25
Capital expenditure
0
-18.99
-30.06
-4.9
Free cash flow
-1.22
-57.97
-54.54
-8.15
Equity raised
-76.44
47.02
187.68
197.71
Investing
0
-27.92
-31.76
0
Financing
0
0
0
0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-77.67
-38.87
101.38
189.57
