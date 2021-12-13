iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Commex Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.25
(4.17%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:58:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Commex Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.08

-0.28

-0.19

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.36

-0.41

-5.07

-0.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.42

-0.5

-5.35

-1.08

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

-0.2

-0.45

-0.83

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0

0

1.24

2.33

Profit before tax

-0.42

-0.7

-4.58

0.39

Taxes

0

-5.13

0

-2.02

Tax rate

0

726.1

0

-515.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.42

-5.84

-4.58

-1.62

Exceptional items

0

-55.7

-65.74

-0.6

Net profit

-0.42

-61.55

-70.33

-2.22

yoy growth (%)

-99.3

-12.48

3,054.88

-15,061.74

NPM

0

0

0

0

Commex Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Commex Technology Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.