Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.08
-0.28
-0.19
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.36
-0.41
-5.07
-0.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.42
-0.5
-5.35
-1.08
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
-0.2
-0.45
-0.83
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0
0
1.24
2.33
Profit before tax
-0.42
-0.7
-4.58
0.39
Taxes
0
-5.13
0
-2.02
Tax rate
0
726.1
0
-515.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.42
-5.84
-4.58
-1.62
Exceptional items
0
-55.7
-65.74
-0.6
Net profit
-0.42
-61.55
-70.33
-2.22
yoy growth (%)
-99.3
-12.48
3,054.88
-15,061.74
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.