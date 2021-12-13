iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Commex Technology Ltd Key Ratios

0.25
(4.17%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:58:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Commex Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

125.34

Op profit growth

-5.3

-90.53

-1,167.25

-183.92

EBIT growth

-30.55

-85.09

-348.85

41.65

Net profit growth

-99

-24.73

11,897.61

-141.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

12.19

EBIT margin

0

0

0

45.29

Net profit margin

0

0

0

-13.04

RoCE

32.93

-2.99

-5.83

1.66

RoNW

8.23

-52.46

-20.23

-0.11

RoA

8.21

-52.46

-20.23

-0.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.03

-3.16

-4.21

-0.08

Book value per share

-0.11

-0.07

3.08

7.27

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.39

-0.15

-0.13

-17.76

P/B

-1.72

-6.76

0.18

0.2

EV/EBIDTA

-5.5

-13.78

-1.89

7.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

672.05

0

-99.51

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

880.78

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-10.35

-9.8

-0.92

-1.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1,762

237.87

354.59

-96.78

Net debt / equity

0.09

0.12

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.35

0.28

0.03

-0.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

-24

Other costs

0

0

0

-63.79

Commex Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Commex Technology Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.