|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
125.34
Op profit growth
-5.3
-90.53
-1,167.25
-183.92
EBIT growth
-30.55
-85.09
-348.85
41.65
Net profit growth
-99
-24.73
11,897.61
-141.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
12.19
EBIT margin
0
0
0
45.29
Net profit margin
0
0
0
-13.04
RoCE
32.93
-2.99
-5.83
1.66
RoNW
8.23
-52.46
-20.23
-0.11
RoA
8.21
-52.46
-20.23
-0.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.03
-3.16
-4.21
-0.08
Book value per share
-0.11
-0.07
3.08
7.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-6.39
-0.15
-0.13
-17.76
P/B
-1.72
-6.76
0.18
0.2
EV/EBIDTA
-5.5
-13.78
-1.89
7.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
672.05
0
-99.51
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
880.78
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-10.35
-9.8
-0.92
-1.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1,762
237.87
354.59
-96.78
Net debt / equity
0.09
0.12
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.35
0.28
0.03
-0.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-24
Other costs
0
0
0
-63.79
