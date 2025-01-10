on the Half Yearly and Year to date Audited Financial Results of the Company

Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

To

The Board of Directors of Comrade Appliances Limited

(Formerly known as Comrade Appliance Private Limited)

Report on the audit of the Financial Results Opinion

We have audited the accompanying statement of half yearly and year to date financial results of Comrade Appliances Limited ("the Company") for the half year ended March 3T, 2024 and for the year ended March 31st, 2024 ("Statement"), attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement:

1. is presented in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

2. gives a true and fair view in conformity with the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other financial information of the Company for the half year ended March 31, 2024 and for the year ended March 31st , 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Results

The Statement has been prepared on the basis of the Annual Financial Statements. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other financial information of the Company in accordance with the applicable accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 find 52 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Statement, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Statement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due ? to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section I43(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters „•

a) The Statement includes the results for the half year ended March 31, 2024 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the published unaudited year-to-date figures up to the first half year of the current financial year, which were subjected to a limited review by us, as required under the Listing Regulations.

b) Certain debit/ credit balances including trade receivables, other current and non- current assets, trade payables, other financial liabilities and other current and non- current * liabilities in company are pending independent confirmation and consequential reconciliation thereof.

c) The determination of the transaction with MSME vendors and balances thereof, have been done based on the certificate received from the respective parties as available from system. In absence of complete reconciliation in this respect, completeness of the disclosures in respect of MSME vendors, interest liability thereon as per MSME Act, Income tax Computations as need to be ascertained.

Our opinion on financial results in respect of the above matters is not modified.