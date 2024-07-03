SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹136.95
Prev. Close₹133
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.6
Day's High₹136.95
Day's Low₹126.45
52 Week's High₹150
52 Week's Low₹67.5
Book Value₹22.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.37
P/E190
EPS0.7
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.53
5.25
5.17
5.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.4
1.64
1.19
-0.91
Net Worth
16.93
6.89
6.36
4.63
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Comrade Appliances Ltd
Summary
Comrade Appliances Limited was originally incorporated as Comrade Appliances Private Limited on March 22, 2017 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Comrade Appliances Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 13, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the process of manufacturing a wide range of Air Coolers and Electric Geysers.The Company serve under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products basis designs developed by customers, who then distribute these products under their own brands. Under the ODM model,, it conceptualize and design products which are marketed to prospective customers under their brands.The Company has a manufacturing facility at Palghar in and around Mumbai, Maharashtra. Since then, it has expanded the product portfolio and gained technological expertise in designing and manufacturing of products. Apart from this, it included global sourcing, fabrication of components and parts, captive manufacturing and assembly, quality testing, packaging and logistics support, to partner with leading consumer goods brands in India. The Company has 4 departments comprising of Production Department, Molding Department, Administration Department and Logistics Department. Consequently, t
The Comrade Appliances Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹128 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Comrade Appliances Ltd is ₹96.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Comrade Appliances Ltd is 190 and 5.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Comrade Appliances Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Comrade Appliances Ltd is ₹67.5 and ₹150 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Comrade Appliances Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.68%, 6 Month at 32.08%, 3 Month at 4.07% and 1 Month at 26.67%.
