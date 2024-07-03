iifl-logo-icon 1
Comrade Appliances Ltd Share Price

128
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:00:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open136.95
  • Day's High136.95
  • 52 Wk High150
  • Prev. Close133
  • Day's Low126.45
  • 52 Wk Low 67.5
  • Turnover (lac)25.6
  • P/E190
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.48
  • EPS0.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Comrade Appliances Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

136.95

Prev. Close

133

Turnover(Lac.)

25.6

Day's High

136.95

Day's Low

126.45

52 Week's High

150

52 Week's Low

67.5

Book Value

22.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.37

P/E

190

EPS

0.7

Divi. Yield

0

Comrade Appliances Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

Comrade Appliances Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Comrade Appliances Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:10 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.90%

Foreign: 28.90%

Indian: 41.62%

Non-Promoter- 5.33%

Institutions: 5.33%

Non-Institutions: 24.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Comrade Appliances Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.53

5.25

5.17

5.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.4

1.64

1.19

-0.91

Net Worth

16.93

6.89

6.36

4.63

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Comrade Appliances Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Comrade Appliances Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Comrade Appliances Ltd

Summary

Comrade Appliances Limited was originally incorporated as Comrade Appliances Private Limited on March 22, 2017 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Comrade Appliances Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 13, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the process of manufacturing a wide range of Air Coolers and Electric Geysers.The Company serve under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products basis designs developed by customers, who then distribute these products under their own brands. Under the ODM model,, it conceptualize and design products which are marketed to prospective customers under their brands.The Company has a manufacturing facility at Palghar in and around Mumbai, Maharashtra. Since then, it has expanded the product portfolio and gained technological expertise in designing and manufacturing of products. Apart from this, it included global sourcing, fabrication of components and parts, captive manufacturing and assembly, quality testing, packaging and logistics support, to partner with leading consumer goods brands in India. The Company has 4 departments comprising of Production Department, Molding Department, Administration Department and Logistics Department.
Company FAQs

What is the Comrade Appliances Ltd share price today?

The Comrade Appliances Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹128 today.

What is the Market Cap of Comrade Appliances Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Comrade Appliances Ltd is ₹96.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Comrade Appliances Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Comrade Appliances Ltd is 190 and 5.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Comrade Appliances Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Comrade Appliances Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Comrade Appliances Ltd is ₹67.5 and ₹150 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Comrade Appliances Ltd?

Comrade Appliances Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.68%, 6 Month at 32.08%, 3 Month at 4.07% and 1 Month at 26.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Comrade Appliances Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Comrade Appliances Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.53 %
Institutions - 5.33 %
Public - 24.14 %

