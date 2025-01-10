Comrade Appliances Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.53
5.25
5.17
5.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.4
1.64
1.19
-0.91
Net Worth
16.93
6.89
6.36
4.63
Minority Interest
Debt
13.93
13.5
11.13
14.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.36
0.03
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
31.22
20.42
17.49
18.76
Fixed Assets
6.03
4.42
5.59
4.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
24.5
15.42
11.66
13.44
Inventories
19.1
15.91
12.45
14.17
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.25
5.32
6.77
8.85
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.85
1.29
1.45
3.06
Sundry Creditors
-7.59
-5.18
-6.38
-8.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.11
-1.92
-2.63
-3.97
Cash
0.68
0.6
0.25
0.37
Total Assets
31.21
20.44
17.5
18.76
