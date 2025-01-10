iifl-logo-icon 1
Comrade Appliances Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.53

5.25

5.17

5.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.4

1.64

1.19

-0.91

Net Worth

16.93

6.89

6.36

4.63

Minority Interest

Debt

13.93

13.5

11.13

14.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.36

0.03

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

31.22

20.42

17.49

18.76

Fixed Assets

6.03

4.42

5.59

4.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

24.5

15.42

11.66

13.44

Inventories

19.1

15.91

12.45

14.17

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.25

5.32

6.77

8.85

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.85

1.29

1.45

3.06

Sundry Creditors

-7.59

-5.18

-6.38

-8.67

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.11

-1.92

-2.63

-3.97

Cash

0.68

0.6

0.25

0.37

Total Assets

31.21

20.44

17.5

18.76

