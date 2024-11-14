iifl-logo-icon 1
Comrade Appliances Ltd Board Meeting

Comrade Applian. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Nov 202422 Nov 2024
We wish to inform that pursuant to the approval of the Meeting of Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 22, 2024, approval of the members of the Company at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on July 1, 2024 and pursuant to In-principle approval granted by BSE dated August 12, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company, has considered and approved: 1. Pursuant to the conversion of share warrants into equity shares; allotment of 50,000 (Fifty Thousand only) number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at an issue price of Rs. 109/- per share to the Allottee. Further details as required under the SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 is attached herewith.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Comrade Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Comrade Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible or Non·Convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through preferential issue private placements rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 Audited Financials uploaded for the FY 2023-24 along with Auditors Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
Comrade Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board -of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors dated December 18 2023 in which the Board had granted approval for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares / convertible share warrants through preferential allotment in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 upto an amount of Rs. 150000000 (Rs. Fifteen Crores only) (as amended from time to time) notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday January 25 2024 to discuss the progress on the fund raising process and take further necessary steps. We would like to inform BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors which was held on 25th January, 2024 has been postponed due to non-availability of directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

