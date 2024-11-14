Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

We wish to inform that pursuant to the approval of the Meeting of Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 22, 2024, approval of the members of the Company at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on July 1, 2024 and pursuant to In-principle approval granted by BSE dated August 12, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company, has considered and approved: 1. Pursuant to the conversion of share warrants into equity shares; allotment of 50,000 (Fifty Thousand only) number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at an issue price of Rs. 109/- per share to the Allottee. Further details as required under the SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 is attached herewith.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Comrade Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Comrade Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible or Non·Convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through preferential issue private placements rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 Audited Financials uploaded for the FY 2023-24 along with Auditors Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024