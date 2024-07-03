Comrade Appliances Ltd Summary

Comrade Appliances Limited was originally incorporated as Comrade Appliances Private Limited on March 22, 2017 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Comrade Appliances Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 13, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the process of manufacturing a wide range of Air Coolers and Electric Geysers.The Company serve under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products basis designs developed by customers, who then distribute these products under their own brands. Under the ODM model,, it conceptualize and design products which are marketed to prospective customers under their brands.The Company has a manufacturing facility at Palghar in and around Mumbai, Maharashtra. Since then, it has expanded the product portfolio and gained technological expertise in designing and manufacturing of products. Apart from this, it included global sourcing, fabrication of components and parts, captive manufacturing and assembly, quality testing, packaging and logistics support, to partner with leading consumer goods brands in India. The Company has 4 departments comprising of Production Department, Molding Department, Administration Department and Logistics Department. Consequently, the Company took over the business of M/s. Troupe Technologies Private Limited (TTPL), engaged in the business of plastic injection moulding on slump sale basis in year, 2021.The Company is planning to come out with a Public Issue by issuing upto 19,08,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.