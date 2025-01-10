TO THE MEMBERS OF CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING CO. LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of CONSECUTIVE

INVESTMENTS & TRADING CO. LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements gives the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit & total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for Audit of the Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024, section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion. We draw attention to matters stated in "Annexure A attached to the report.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM’) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our Auditor’s Report thereon. The other information as identified above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditor’s Report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. ? Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. ? Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Financial Results. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by

the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure C" our report on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except the accounting software used by the company doesnt have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the relevant rules issued thereunder; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of theAct.; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors, hence the provisions of section 197 are not applicable to the Company.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year. iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested ( either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 1 l(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v) The Company has neither proposed nor paid any dividend for the financial year, hence this sub-rule is not applicable.

Vi) The Company have accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. However, the accounting software doesnt have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same wasnt operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

For B M Chatrath & Co LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 301011E/ E300025 Place: Kolkata Anand Chatrath Date: 30-05-2024 Partner Membership No: 052975 UDIN:24052975BKGYWC8542

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in our report of even date to the board of directors of CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING COMPANY LIMITED)

1. Non-Compliance with Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the company has given new loans and advances totaling Rs. 12.16 crores to individuals and corporate entities, following a board resolution. However, as required no special resolution was passed in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the purpose of issuing these new loans. The company has increased equity share capital and free reserves to Rs. 14.99 crores by issuing and allotting new equity shares on March 4th, 2024. The above action is not in compliance with Section 186(3) where the loans and investments so far made and proposed to be made exceed the limits specified under sub-section (2) which needs to be authorized by a special resolution passed in a general meeting.

2. Non-Compliance with Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

The Company is required to obtain a Certificate of Registration under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to carry on the business of a non-banking financial company (NBFC). In the absence of this registration, the Company is not in compliance with the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, which could have a material impact on its ability to continue as a going concern and may result in significant penalties or restrictions being imposed on the Companys operations. During the Financial Year 2023-24, the company has given new loans and advances totaling Rs. 12.16 crore to individuals and corporate entities. The Company has yet to obtain registration with RBI before issuing such loans.

For B M Chatrath & Co LLP Chartered Accountants FRN:301011E/ E300025 Place: Kolkata Anand Chatrath Date: 30-05-2024 Partner Membership No: 052975 UDIN: 24052975BKGYWC8542

‘ANNEXURE B’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING CO. LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting, and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For B M Chatrath & Co LLP Chartered Accountants FRN:301011E/ E300025 Place: Kolkata Anand Chatrath Date: 30-05-2024 Partner Membership No: 052975 UDIN:24052975BKGYWC8542

ANNEXURE C’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Report on the standalone financial statements of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co. Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment and it does not have any right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Hence, reporting under 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant, and Equipment every year and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, there are no immovable properties included in Property, Plant, and Equipment of the Company and accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,

2023 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The Company does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanation are given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanation are given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, but granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties during the year.

a. (A) The company has not provided any loan or advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, or provided security to subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates.

(B) The company has provided loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates:

Particulars Loan (Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year: Others 1,216.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases: Others 1,223.34

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

c. In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, there is no overdue loan.

e. No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013

iv. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185. However, the company has not complied with section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, Value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations are given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above items were in arrears as at 31 March, 2024 for a period exceeding six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise duty, Value added tax as at March 31, 2024, which have not been deposited on account of the dispute by the Company.

viii. As per the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. The company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks, and

Government or has not issued any debentures or defaulted in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

c. No term loans have been obtained, and hence, there was no diversion of the amount of loan and the purpose for which it was used.

d. No funds raised on short term basis, hence, clause 3(ix)(d) is not applicable.

e. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures, hence, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

f. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies, hence, the clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

x. a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares, and the requirements of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. The funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. a. As per the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. No whistleblower complaints were received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the

Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties, and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued to date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the Company.

xvi. a. The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. However, the registration has not been obtained.

b. The company has conducted Non-Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of the audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within one year from the balance sheet date. However, the company is in non-compliance with section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to carry on the business of a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which could have a material impact on its ability to continue as a going concern and may result in significant penalties or restrictions being imposed on the Companys operations.

This is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The company is not covered by Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.