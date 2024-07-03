iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd Share Price

2.83
(4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.83
  • Day's High2.83
  • 52 Wk High5.58
  • Prev. Close2.7
  • Day's Low2.57
  • 52 Wk Low 2.08
  • Turnover (lac)131.89
  • P/E45
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.83

Prev. Close

2.7

Turnover(Lac.)

131.89

Day's High

2.83

Day's Low

2.57

52 Week's High

5.58

52 Week's Low

2.08

Book Value

1

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.32

P/E

45

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.24%

Non-Promoter- 97.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.15

1.98

1.88

1.77

Net Worth

15.16

4.99

4.89

4.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.25

-0.74

0.07

-0.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0.01

Other Operating Income

0.02

0.07

0.1

0.14

Other Income

0.18

0.17

0.17

0.3

View Annually Results

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nabin Kumar Samanta

Non Executive Director

Smita Murarka

Independent Director

Subodh Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Kanta Bokaria

Additional Director & E D

Avanish Ashvinkumar Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd

Summary

Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Limited was incorporated on November 16, 1982 in the State of West Bengal. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Investment Company and to invest in and acquire, and hold and dispose of or otherwise deal in shares, stocks, debentures, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debentures, stocks, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any Government State, dominion, Sovereign, ruler, public body or authority, municipal local or otherwise, whether in India or elsewhere.In 2015-16, the Company entered into a partnership firm as one of the partner with Mr Santosh Kumar Jain and M/s Inter Globe Cart Air Ltd. for carrying on the business of purchase and sale of fabrics- readymade garments and other accessories under rhe name and style of BIG SHOP at Church Complex, Main Road, Ranchi on 19 June, 2015.During FY 2020-21, the Company disinvested 4.84% stake from 24.20% stake in M/s Mod Mind Consultancy Private Limited i.e, Associate Company. M/s Mod Mind Consultancy private Limited ceased to be associate of the Company w.e.f October 14, 2020.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd share price today?

The Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd is ₹45.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd is 45 and 2.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd is ₹2.08 and ₹5.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd?

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.55%, 3 Years at 4.99%, 1 Year at 29.81%, 6 Month at 23.85%, 3 Month at -20.35% and 1 Month at -33.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.