Summary

Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Limited was incorporated on November 16, 1982 in the State of West Bengal. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Investment Company and to invest in and acquire, and hold and dispose of or otherwise deal in shares, stocks, debentures, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debentures, stocks, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any Government State, dominion, Sovereign, ruler, public body or authority, municipal local or otherwise, whether in India or elsewhere.In 2015-16, the Company entered into a partnership firm as one of the partner with Mr Santosh Kumar Jain and M/s Inter Globe Cart Air Ltd. for carrying on the business of purchase and sale of fabrics- readymade garments and other accessories under rhe name and style of BIG SHOP at Church Complex, Main Road, Ranchi on 19 June, 2015.During FY 2020-21, the Company disinvested 4.84% stake from 24.20% stake in M/s Mod Mind Consultancy Private Limited i.e, Associate Company. M/s Mod Mind Consultancy private Limited ceased to be associate of the Company w.e.f October 14, 2020.

Read More