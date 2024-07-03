Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹2.83
Prev. Close₹2.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹131.89
Day's High₹2.83
Day's Low₹2.57
52 Week's High₹5.58
52 Week's Low₹2.08
Book Value₹1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.32
P/E45
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.15
1.98
1.88
1.77
Net Worth
15.16
4.99
4.89
4.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.25
-0.74
0.07
-0.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0.01
Other Operating Income
0.02
0.07
0.1
0.14
Other Income
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nabin Kumar Samanta
Non Executive Director
Smita Murarka
Independent Director
Subodh Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Kanta Bokaria
Additional Director & E D
Avanish Ashvinkumar Chauhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd
Summary
Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Limited was incorporated on November 16, 1982 in the State of West Bengal. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Investment Company and to invest in and acquire, and hold and dispose of or otherwise deal in shares, stocks, debentures, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debentures, stocks, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any Government State, dominion, Sovereign, ruler, public body or authority, municipal local or otherwise, whether in India or elsewhere.In 2015-16, the Company entered into a partnership firm as one of the partner with Mr Santosh Kumar Jain and M/s Inter Globe Cart Air Ltd. for carrying on the business of purchase and sale of fabrics- readymade garments and other accessories under rhe name and style of BIG SHOP at Church Complex, Main Road, Ranchi on 19 June, 2015.During FY 2020-21, the Company disinvested 4.84% stake from 24.20% stake in M/s Mod Mind Consultancy Private Limited i.e, Associate Company. M/s Mod Mind Consultancy private Limited ceased to be associate of the Company w.e.f October 14, 2020.
The Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd is ₹45.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd is 45 and 2.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd is ₹2.08 and ₹5.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.55%, 3 Years at 4.99%, 1 Year at 29.81%, 6 Month at 23.85%, 3 Month at -20.35% and 1 Month at -33.66%.
