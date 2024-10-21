Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on today

Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 9 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting to be held today i.e. 09.12.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - allotment of Bonus Shares

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Report thereon. 2. Any other items with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the Sub division of face value of equity Shares of the Company. 2. To consider the proposal for declaration of Bonus Shares. 3. To Increase the authorize share capital of the company 4. To call the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EoGM) of the Company and approve the draft Notice of EoGM. 5. To discuss and approve the other matters related to EoGM. 6. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Today I.E. 16.10.2024 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from ? 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crore only), divided into 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) Equity Shares of ? 10/- (Rupees ten only) each to ? 16,50,00,000/- (Rupees Sixteen Crore Fifty Lakhs only), divided into 1,65,00,000 (One Crore Sixty Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, by creation of additional 65,00,000 (Sixty Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of face value of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each and consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association. 2. Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity share of face value of ?10/-(Rupees Ten only) each fully paidup to 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the face value of ? 1 (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up. Details as per the SEBI circular are enclosed as Annexure I. Considered and approved consequential amendment to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of Company. 3. Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 Equity Shares of ? 1/- each for every 1 Equity Share of ? 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board and will be intimated to the exchange), subject to the approval of members of the Company by Extraordinary General Meeting The detailed disclosure for the Bonus Issue as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular, as referred above, is enclosed as Annexure- II. 4. The Board of Directors decided to conduct the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) as on 15th November, 2024 on Friday at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing. 5. The Board has approved the Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting which will be held as on 15th November, 2024. 6. The Board has appointed M/s Dharti Patel & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizers of the Company for conducting the E-Voting process. 7. The e-voting period commences on 12th November, 2024 on Tuesday at 09:00 AM and ends on 14th November, 2024 on Thursday at 05:00 PM. The Meeting of the Board of the Directors was started at 06:30 PM and Concluded at 07:00 PM. Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on today i.e. 16.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 01. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. Dharti Patel & Associates Company Secretary as secretarial Auditor of the company. 02. To Increase in Borrowing Power as per Section 180 (1) (C) of the Companies Act 2013. 03. To review the limit for loans guarantee or security made by the Company to a person in whom any of the directors of the Company interested under Section 185 of the Companies Act 2013. 04. To consider and approve the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from State of West Bengal to State of Gujarat. 05. To approve draft notice and decide day date and place for Annual General Meeting of the Company. 06. Any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Intimation cum outcome of Board Meeting to be held on today i.e. 29.08.2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on today i.e. 14.08.2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Report thereon. 2. Any other items with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30th May2024 Regulation 30-Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 2nd May,2024 to Consider and approve the Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Revised outcome Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 28 Feb 2024

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 4th March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th March,2024 Inter alia, considered and approved the following Pursuant to Regulation 28(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, vide their letter bearing L0D/PREF/TT/FIP 17273 12023-24 dated February 21, 2024, accorded by Bombay Stock Exchange for the issue of 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. l0l- each to be issued at a price not less than Rs. 201- to Non- Promoters on a preferential basis; After due deliberation and on receipt of the subscription amount of Rs 10cr by the company from the proposed allotees, the Board hereby allotted 50,00,000 Equity Shares of having a face value of Rs. 10/- each at the Rate of Rs. 201- per shares to the Allottees (Non-Promoters Category) on a Preferential Basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.03.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024