Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.15
1.98
1.88
1.77
Net Worth
15.16
4.99
4.89
4.78
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.16
4.99
4.89
4.78
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
4.78
4.54
4.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.67
0.18
0.34
0.33
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.01
0.02
0.01
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.69
0.18
0.33
0.32
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.01
0
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
7.69
4.98
4.89
4.77
