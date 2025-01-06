Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.25
-0.74
0.07
-0.57
Other operating items
Operating
0.25
-0.74
0.07
-0.57
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.25
-0.74
0.07
-0.57
Equity raised
3.44
3.22
2.97
2.71
Investing
0.05
0.85
0.06
0.69
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.75
3.33
3.11
2.83
