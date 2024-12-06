iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd Bonus

2.74
(-1.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Consecutive In&T CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBonus DateRecord DateBonus Ratio
Bonus25 Nov 20246 Dec 20246 Dec 20241:1
1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING COMPANY LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING COMPANY LIMITED (539091) RECORD DATE 06/12/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 06/12/2024 DR-772/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE187R01011 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 06/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company, 8,00,75,000 equity shares would be allotted as on December 09,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated November 26,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.11.2024)

Consecutive In&T: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Consecutive Investments & Trading Co Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.