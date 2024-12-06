1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING COMPANY LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING COMPANY LIMITED (539091) RECORD DATE 06/12/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 06/12/2024 DR-772/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE187R01011 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 06/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company, 8,00,75,000 equity shares would be allotted as on December 09,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated November 26,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.11.2024)