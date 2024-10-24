Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Today I.E. 16.10.2024 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from ? 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crore only), divided into 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) Equity Shares of ? 10/- (Rupees ten only) each to ? 16,50,00,000/- (Rupees Sixteen Crore Fifty Lakhs only), divided into 1,65,00,000 (One Crore Sixty Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, by creation of additional 65,00,000 (Sixty Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of face value of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each and consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association. 2. Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity share of face value of ?10/-(Rupees Ten only) each fully paidup to 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the face value of ? 1 (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up. Details as per the SEBI circular are enclosed as Annexure I. Considered and approved consequential amendment to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of Company. 3. Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 Equity Shares of ? 1/- each for every 1 Equity Share of ? 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board and will be intimated to the exchange), subject to the approval of members of the Company by Extraordinary General Meeting The detailed disclosure for the Bonus Issue as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular, as referred above, is enclosed as Annexure- II. 4. The Board of Directors decided to conduct the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) as on 15th November, 2024 on Friday at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing. 5. The Board has approved the Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting which will be held as on 15th November, 2024. 6. The Board has appointed M/s Dharti Patel & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizers of the Company for conducting the E-Voting process. 7. The e-voting period commences on 12th November, 2024 on Tuesday at 09:00 AM and ends on 14th November, 2024 on Thursday at 05:00 PM. The Meeting of the Board of the Directors was started at 06:30 PM and Concluded at 07:00 PM. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 15th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)