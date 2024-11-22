Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Today I.E. 16.10.2024 Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity share of face value of 10/-(Rupees Ten only) each fully paidup to 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the face value of 1 (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up. Details as per the SEBI circular are enclosed as Annexure I. Considered and approved consequential amendment to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of Company Record date fixed for Sub-Division of Equity Share and Bonus Allotment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.11.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING COMPANY LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING COMPANY LIMITED (539091) RECORD DATE 06/12/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 06/12/2024 DR-772/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE187R01011 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 06/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company, 8,00,75,000 equity shares would be allotted as on December 09,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated November 26,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.11.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241128-66 dated November 28, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE187R01029 Remarks Sub-Division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 06-12-2024 (DR- 772/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.12.2024)