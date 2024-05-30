Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Continental Petroleums Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “Ind AS financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statement gives the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, of its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in terms of the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the relevant provisions of the Act, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information Comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We have been provided the aforesaid reports and based on the work we have performed, we did not observe any material misstatement of this other information and accordingly, we have nothing to re port in this regard.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards (Ind-AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted In accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Statement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit, We also;

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3){i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the Management and the Board of Directors.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and the Board of Directors, use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. if we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

5. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

6. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Results, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

1 We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

2 In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

3 The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

4 In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

5 On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

6 With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report. "Annexure B”

7 With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 under Notes on Accounts “Contingent Liabilities and Capital Commitments to the extent not provided for”. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For: R.P. KHANDELWAL& ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (FRNNO.001795C)

Sd/- CA: RONAK KHANDELWAL (Partner) M.No.423822 Date:-30.05.2024 Place:-Jaipur

UDIN: 24423822BKBHDE2934

Annexure "A”

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements”.

We report that the company has:

1) Complied in respect of companys tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets: a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets. b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under,

2) Complied In respect of Inventory and working Capital: - a) The company has made physical verification of inventory and conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; except minor discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and they have been properly dealt with in the books of account; b) That during any point of time the company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; therefore the clause of quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions in all most agreement with the books of account of the Company ,however the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are almost in agreement with the books of account of the Company except some minor variations

3) Compliance in respect of Investment, any guarantee or security or Advances or Loans given:

In respect of loans, secured or unsecured granted by the company to companies, Firms or other parties in the register maintained under section 189 of the companies Act.

4) Compliance in respect of a loan to Directors: a) The company has not given any Loans and advances in the nature of loans to Directors or any other person to whom directors are interested except advances in the nature of work for the company for execution of work and the same are adjusted/recovered regularly as applicable as per company policy. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loan to the parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act, c) The company has also given advances in the nature of loans of its employees which are recovered regularly together with interest if applicable as per company policy. d) Inrespect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the investment has been taken at cost, their valuation can vary from time to time depending on market.

5) Compliance in respect of Deposits Accepted:

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

6) Compliance in respect of Maintenance of Cost Records:

As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 1480f the Companies Act, 2013.

7) Compliance in respect of Deposit of statutory dues: a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Goods and Services Tax and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount payable in respect of income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, whichever applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

8) Compliance in respect of un-recorded Income:

According to the records of the company, the company has not recorded any transactions in the books of account which have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9) Compliance in respect of Default in Repayment of borrowings:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, we are of the opinion that a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender; hence this clause is not applicable; b) The company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender, hence this clause is not applicable; 10) Compliance in Fund raised and utilization: The company has not obtained any term loan during the year; hence this clause is not applicable; a) The company has not raised any short-term fund; hence this clause is not applicable; b) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; hence this clause is not applicable; c) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies; hence this clause is not applicable.

11 Compliance in Fraud and Whistle-blower Compliance: a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; hence this clause is not applicable

12 Compliance by a Nidhi Company: The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore clause xii) of the order is not Applicable to the company

13 Compliance on transaction with related parties: a) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the Related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards. b) Remuneration to Directors has been paid in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

14) Compliance in respect of Internal Audit

The company has adequate internal control system and has also appointed an external internal auditor (Chartered Accountants) to carry out the internal audit and the same is in commensurate with the size and nature of company

15) Compliance in respect of non-cash transactions:

Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons Connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable. 16) Compliance in respect of Registration under section 45-IA of RBI Ac,1934 The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. As the company is not doing or conducting any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities; hence this clause is not applicable

17) Compliance in respect of Cash Losses:

The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately.

18) Compliance in respect of resignation of Statutory Auditors;

There is no resignation of statutory auditors during the year; hence this clause is not applicable

19) Compliance in respect of Material Uncertainty:

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we were in the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report. There was no any liability in the books of the company for those payable within one year from the date of balance sheet date

20) Compliance in respect of Qualification/adverse Auditors remarks in respect company:

There are no any qualifications or adverse remarks given by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports, hence this clause is not applicable to the company

For: R.P. KHANDELWAL& ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (FRNNO.001795C)

Sd/- CA: RONAK KHANDELWAL (Partner) M.No.423822 Date: -30.05.2024

Place: -Jaipur UDIN: 24423822BKBHDE2934

Annexure "B"

Report on Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAl and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting.

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to Permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of Unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion

In our opinion, on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the 31st March, 2024 financial statements of the Company, and these material weaknesses does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

For: R.P. KHANDELWAL& ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (FRNNO.001795C)

Sd/- CA: RONAK KHANDELWAL (Partner) M.No.423822 Date: -30.05.2024