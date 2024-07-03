iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Petroleums Ltd Share Price

107.3
(-2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:32:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.7
  • Day's High109.7
  • 52 Wk High122.95
  • Prev. Close109.7
  • Day's Low107.3
  • 52 Wk Low 56.6
  • Turnover (lac)3.13
  • P/E12.89
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value47.99
  • EPS8.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.67
  • Div. Yield0
Continental Petroleums Ltd KEY RATIOS

Continental Petroleums Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Continental Petroleums Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Continental Petroleums Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Continental Petroleums Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.78

2.78

2.78

2.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.32

18.59

14.64

10.57

Net Worth

24.1

21.37

17.42

13.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

99.67

42.28

55.18

22.91

yoy growth (%)

135.7

-23.37

140.83

11.45

Raw materials

-92.67

-36.87

-50.59

-19.29

As % of sales

92.97

87.2

91.67

84.18

Employee costs

-1.01

-0.96

-0.9

-0.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.17

1.9

1.41

0.66

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.29

-0.3

-0.23

Tax paid

-0.92

-0.55

-0.46

-0.17

Working capital

1.25

4.36

2.19

0.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

135.7

-23.37

140.83

11.45

Op profit growth

27.23

44.19

53.71

-157.79

EBIT growth

28.91

42.29

87.4

35.3

Net profit growth

65

43.02

100.05

-6.58

Continental Petroleums Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Continental Petroleums Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Radhika Khandelwal

Chairman & Managing Director

M L Khandelwal

Executive Director & CEO

Navneet Khandelwal

Executive Director & CFO

Vikrant Khandelwal

Independent Director

Rekha Sharma

Independent Director

Govind Sharan Khandelwal

Independent Director

Ravi Jain

Independent Director

SHAMBHU LAL GUPTA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nandini Dhoot

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Continental Petroleums Ltd

Summary

Continental Petroleums Limited, established in July, 1986 had set up complete plant at Behror, in Rajasthan during the period of 1988-89 to manufacture various kinds of lubricants & greases for Automotive & Industrial application. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial lubricants in India and manufacturing wide range of premium quality lubricants for Automotive & Industrial Application, specialties and process oils etc. under the brand name of CONTOL. It is also engaged in Common Treatment Disposal / Incineration of hazardous waste viz. solid, Liquid and Aqueous received from various industries.The Plant is spread over 20000 sq. meter with sufficient scope for expansion and processing and blending, R&D facilities with capacity of 9000 KL / Annum as per DGTD registration. The Company has sufficient tank storage facility for storage of various raw lube stocks, additives, chemicals etc. to match the above capabilities. Common Treatment Disposal /Incineration Facility (CTDF) project has been modernized & capacity has been expanded from 4500 MTA to 6030 MTA for various Industrial waste feeds viz. Solid, Liquid and Aqueous Wastes in 2021-22. The Company manufacture all types of lubricants like Automotive Oils, Gear Oils, Transmission Fluids, Hydraulic Oils, Turbine Oils, Industrial Lubricants, 2T, 4T and out Board (TCW III) Motor Oils, Auto Coolants, Lithium based Greases and Viscosity Index Improvers etc. The end products being manufactured in consumer packs
Company FAQs

What is the Continental Petroleums Ltd share price today?

The Continental Petroleums Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Petroleums Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Continental Petroleums Ltd is ₹59.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Continental Petroleums Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Continental Petroleums Ltd is 12.89 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Continental Petroleums Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Continental Petroleums Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Continental Petroleums Ltd is ₹56.6 and ₹122.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Continental Petroleums Ltd?

Continental Petroleums Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.78%, 3 Years at 32.93%, 1 Year at 89.14%, 6 Month at 49.37%, 3 Month at 13.53% and 1 Month at -3.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Continental Petroleums Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Continental Petroleums Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.59 %

