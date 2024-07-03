Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹109.7
Prev. Close₹109.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.13
Day's High₹109.7
Day's Low₹107.3
52 Week's High₹122.95
52 Week's Low₹56.6
Book Value₹47.99
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.67
P/E12.89
EPS8.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.78
2.78
2.78
2.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.32
18.59
14.64
10.57
Net Worth
24.1
21.37
17.42
13.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
99.67
42.28
55.18
22.91
yoy growth (%)
135.7
-23.37
140.83
11.45
Raw materials
-92.67
-36.87
-50.59
-19.29
As % of sales
92.97
87.2
91.67
84.18
Employee costs
-1.01
-0.96
-0.9
-0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.17
1.9
1.41
0.66
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.29
-0.3
-0.23
Tax paid
-0.92
-0.55
-0.46
-0.17
Working capital
1.25
4.36
2.19
0.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
135.7
-23.37
140.83
11.45
Op profit growth
27.23
44.19
53.71
-157.79
EBIT growth
28.91
42.29
87.4
35.3
Net profit growth
65
43.02
100.05
-6.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Radhika Khandelwal
Chairman & Managing Director
M L Khandelwal
Executive Director & CEO
Navneet Khandelwal
Executive Director & CFO
Vikrant Khandelwal
Independent Director
Rekha Sharma
Independent Director
Govind Sharan Khandelwal
Independent Director
Ravi Jain
Independent Director
SHAMBHU LAL GUPTA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nandini Dhoot
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Continental Petroleums Limited, established in July, 1986 had set up complete plant at Behror, in Rajasthan during the period of 1988-89 to manufacture various kinds of lubricants & greases for Automotive & Industrial application. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial lubricants in India and manufacturing wide range of premium quality lubricants for Automotive & Industrial Application, specialties and process oils etc. under the brand name of CONTOL. It is also engaged in Common Treatment Disposal / Incineration of hazardous waste viz. solid, Liquid and Aqueous received from various industries.The Plant is spread over 20000 sq. meter with sufficient scope for expansion and processing and blending, R&D facilities with capacity of 9000 KL / Annum as per DGTD registration. The Company has sufficient tank storage facility for storage of various raw lube stocks, additives, chemicals etc. to match the above capabilities. Common Treatment Disposal /Incineration Facility (CTDF) project has been modernized & capacity has been expanded from 4500 MTA to 6030 MTA for various Industrial waste feeds viz. Solid, Liquid and Aqueous Wastes in 2021-22. The Company manufacture all types of lubricants like Automotive Oils, Gear Oils, Transmission Fluids, Hydraulic Oils, Turbine Oils, Industrial Lubricants, 2T, 4T and out Board (TCW III) Motor Oils, Auto Coolants, Lithium based Greases and Viscosity Index Improvers etc. The end products being manufactured in consumer packs
The Continental Petroleums Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Continental Petroleums Ltd is ₹59.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Continental Petroleums Ltd is 12.89 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Continental Petroleums Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Continental Petroleums Ltd is ₹56.6 and ₹122.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Continental Petroleums Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.78%, 3 Years at 32.93%, 1 Year at 89.14%, 6 Month at 49.37%, 3 Month at 13.53% and 1 Month at -3.21%.
