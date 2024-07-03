Continental Petroleums Ltd Summary

Continental Petroleums Limited, established in July, 1986 had set up complete plant at Behror, in Rajasthan during the period of 1988-89 to manufacture various kinds of lubricants & greases for Automotive & Industrial application. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial lubricants in India and manufacturing wide range of premium quality lubricants for Automotive & Industrial Application, specialties and process oils etc. under the brand name of CONTOL. It is also engaged in Common Treatment Disposal / Incineration of hazardous waste viz. solid, Liquid and Aqueous received from various industries.The Plant is spread over 20000 sq. meter with sufficient scope for expansion and processing and blending, R&D facilities with capacity of 9000 KL / Annum as per DGTD registration. The Company has sufficient tank storage facility for storage of various raw lube stocks, additives, chemicals etc. to match the above capabilities. Common Treatment Disposal /Incineration Facility (CTDF) project has been modernized & capacity has been expanded from 4500 MTA to 6030 MTA for various Industrial waste feeds viz. Solid, Liquid and Aqueous Wastes in 2021-22. The Company manufacture all types of lubricants like Automotive Oils, Gear Oils, Transmission Fluids, Hydraulic Oils, Turbine Oils, Industrial Lubricants, 2T, 4T and out Board (TCW III) Motor Oils, Auto Coolants, Lithium based Greases and Viscosity Index Improvers etc. The end products being manufactured in consumer packs of various sizes & standard barrels are marketed by the Company in the State of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Uttranchal, Maharashtra through the Companys appointed Distributors and Dealers Network. It cater for blenders and distributors by offering a unique Customized Product service, this allows customers to benefit from significant cost reduction by ordering ready, semi-finished product mixtures of base oils and additives in any required volume, from largest to smallest, which deliver direct to the blending facility or any other destination. All products reach the destination in appropriately sized packaging, form traditional drums and barrels to ISO-tank containers, flexi-tanks and IBCs.