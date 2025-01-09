Continental Petroleums Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT:

Continental Petroleums Limited (CPL) is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial lubricants in India and manufacturing wide range of premium quality lubricants for Automotive & Industrial Application, specialties and process oils etc. under the registered brand name of “CONTOL”. This industry has much growth potential and is growing globally. The company is also engaged in Common Treatment Disposal / Incineration of hazardous waste viz. solid, Liquid and Aqueous received from various industries, the company is actively participating in EPC projects in power and green energy sector with state and central governments.

2. OVERVIEW:

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and made ona prudent and reasonable basis in order that the financial statements reflect a true and fair manner the form and substance of transactions and reasonably present our state of affairs and profit for the year.

3. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The management believes that Government of Indias efforts to improve economic growth in the Country by providing opportunities for start-ups and infrastructure development is giving hopes to entrepreneurs for exploring new opportunities. The Company is also looking to tap such opportunity at the right moment.

Any growing economy offers a host of opportunities. The challenge comes from the fact that competition also keeps increasing alongside and this is becoming all the more prominent with the continuous arrival of newer entrepreneurs in the market. While this is good for the larger population and the economy, it does put pressure on profitability of business. Not only newer entrepreneurs, technological advancement and the onset of on-line services have made it much easier to conduct businesses without too much need for supporting brick and mortar infrastructure. Not to mention that there is support from conducive government policies to anybody wanting to start a new business.

4. SEGMENT REPORTINGS

The Company is exclusively engaged in manufacturing of Lubricants and Greases and revenues are mainly derived from this activity. Accounting Standard 17 regarding Segment-wise Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and notified under the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 does not apply to your Company since revenues are derived from only one segment.

5. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The overview of financial performance with respect to operational performance of the Company can be obtained from the various following ratio analysis:

. Debtor Turnover Ratio is 2.15 times

. Inventory Turnover Ratio is 5.13 times

. Interest Coverage Ratio is 3.71 times

. Current Ratio is 1.69 times

. Debt to Equity Ratio is 1.00 times

. Operating Profit Margin Ratio is 10.06 percentage

. Net Profit Margin Ratio is 5.22 percentage

6. RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Your Company is exposed to internal and external risks. The internal risks relate to the risks within the Company due to change in management, personnel and policies, lapses / inadequacy in existing infrastructure facilities, delinquencies on the part of employees, staff attrition, misfeasance etc. The external risks can be associated to those factors which are not within the control of the Company like change in interest rates, government regulations, competition from others operating in similar business etc.

7. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Company has always focused on maintain a strong internal control system which is commensurate with our size and nature of business. The Companys internal controls are structure in a manner that ensure reasonable assurance with regard to maintaining of proper accounting controls, monitoring of operations, protecting assets from unauthorized use or losses, executing transactions with proper authorization and ensuring compliance of corporate policies, laws, accounting standards for ensuring reliability of financial reporting.

Company has documented procedures covering all financial and operating functions. Company has robust internal audit program, where the Internal Auditors, an independent firm of chartered accountants, conduct a risk-based audit with a view to not only test adherence to laid down policies and procedures but also to suggest improvements in processes and systems. Internal audit observations and recommendations are reported to the Audit Committee, which monitors the implementation of such recommendations. Suggestions for improvements are considered and the Audit Committee follows up on implementation of corrective actions. The Company also meets the Companys Statutory Auditors to ascertain, inter alia, their views on the adequacy of internal control systems and keeps the Board of Directors posted with its observations.

8. RISKMANAGEMENT:

Comprehensive risk management practices form an integral part of the operations of Company. With ups and downs, volatility and fluctuations in the business in which Company operates, is exposed to a slew of complex, variable risks and uncertainties in the normal course of business. Since such variations can cause deviations in the results from operations and affect our financial state, the focus on risk management is high. The rapid and continuous changes in the business environment have ensured that the organization becomes increasingly risk focused to achieve its strategic objectives. Company policies ensure timely identification, management and mitigation of relevant risks, such as credit risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk, operational risk, reputational and regulatory risks etc., which help the Company move forward with vigor.

9. HUMAN RESOURCE:

The Company enjoys the services of human resources highly committed towards the growth of the Company. The Company ensures the health & safety requirements of all concerned at its sites as well as offices. There is a unity of purpose among all the employees of the Company. with the operations adhere to the Companys HSE policies and norms to ensure safe and environmentally friendly operations. Due to this, the Company has thus far been successful in conducting its operations safely.

11. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be “forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting global and domestic demand- supply, finished goods price in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, raw- materials cost and availability, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within or outside India and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

