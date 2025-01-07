iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Petroleums Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

110.7
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:33:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

99.67

42.28

55.18

22.91

yoy growth (%)

135.7

-23.37

140.83

11.45

Raw materials

-92.67

-36.87

-50.59

-19.29

As % of sales

92.97

87.2

91.67

84.18

Employee costs

-1.01

-0.96

-0.9

-0.58

As % of sales

1.01

2.28

1.63

2.57

Other costs

-2.1

-1.38

-1.56

-1.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.1

3.28

2.84

7.22

Operating profit

3.88

3.05

2.11

1.37

OPM

3.89

7.22

3.83

6.01

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.29

-0.3

-0.23

Interest expense

-0.8

-1.17

-0.75

-0.49

Other income

0.35

0.32

0.35

0.01

Profit before tax

3.17

1.9

1.41

0.66

Taxes

-0.92

-0.55

-0.46

-0.17

Tax rate

-29.04

-29.23

-32.59

-26.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.25

1.35

0.95

0.49

Exceptional items

-0.02

0

0

-0.01

Net profit

2.22

1.35

0.94

0.47

yoy growth (%)

65

43.02

100.05

-6.58

NPM

2.23

3.19

1.71

2.06

