|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
99.67
42.28
55.18
22.91
yoy growth (%)
135.7
-23.37
140.83
11.45
Raw materials
-92.67
-36.87
-50.59
-19.29
As % of sales
92.97
87.2
91.67
84.18
Employee costs
-1.01
-0.96
-0.9
-0.58
As % of sales
1.01
2.28
1.63
2.57
Other costs
-2.1
-1.38
-1.56
-1.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.1
3.28
2.84
7.22
Operating profit
3.88
3.05
2.11
1.37
OPM
3.89
7.22
3.83
6.01
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.29
-0.3
-0.23
Interest expense
-0.8
-1.17
-0.75
-0.49
Other income
0.35
0.32
0.35
0.01
Profit before tax
3.17
1.9
1.41
0.66
Taxes
-0.92
-0.55
-0.46
-0.17
Tax rate
-29.04
-29.23
-32.59
-26.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.25
1.35
0.95
0.49
Exceptional items
-0.02
0
0
-0.01
Net profit
2.22
1.35
0.94
0.47
yoy growth (%)
65
43.02
100.05
-6.58
NPM
2.23
3.19
1.71
2.06
