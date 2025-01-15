|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Dec 2024
|15 Jan 2025
|Increase in Authorized Share Capital, Appointment of CEO, Issue of Warrants for consideration other than cash,Issue of Warrants for cash, Approval of Related Party Transactions OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15-01-2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)
