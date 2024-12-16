Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 9 Dec 2024

CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of specified securities of the Company on preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 SEBI Regulations and such other applicable laws and subject to approval of shareholders of the Company; 2.To increase Authorised Capital of the Company 3.To Appoint Mr. Navneet Khandelwal (DIN: 00414636) as CEO of the company Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 18/12/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Company Secretary. To Appoint Mrs. Nandini Dhoot as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 01/11/20024 in Board Meeting Dated 10/12/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 16/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider and approval of unaudited Financial result of the company for the half year ended September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 27 Aug 2024

CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 04.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30th 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditor. 2. To consider and approve the resignation of Ms. Shefali Bidawatka from the post of a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 30th July 2024. Unaudited financial result of the company for the quarter ended on 30 June, 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditor Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending on March 31st 2024 including Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ending on March 31 2024 along with the report of auditors thereon. Consider, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 including Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the report of the auditors thereon Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 27 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2024

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024