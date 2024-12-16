iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Petroleums Ltd Board Meeting

Cont. Petroleums CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of specified securities of the Company on preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 SEBI Regulations and such other applicable laws and subject to approval of shareholders of the Company; 2.To increase Authorised Capital of the Company 3.To Appoint Mr. Navneet Khandelwal (DIN: 00414636) as CEO of the company Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 18/12/2024)
Board Meeting10 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Company Secretary. To Appoint Mrs. Nandini Dhoot as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 01/11/20024 in Board Meeting Dated 10/12/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 16/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider and approval of unaudited Financial result of the company for the half year ended September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 04.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30th 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditor. 2. To consider and approve the resignation of Ms. Shefali Bidawatka from the post of a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 30th July 2024. Unaudited financial result of the company for the quarter ended on 30 June, 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditor Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending on March 31st 2024 including Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ending on March 31 2024 along with the report of auditors thereon. Consider, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 including Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the report of the auditors thereon Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202427 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2024
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
CONTINENTAL PETROLEUMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31st 2023 along with the limited review report of the auditor. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

