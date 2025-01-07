|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Dec 2024
|7 Jan 2025
|INTIMATION OF EGM, TO BE HELD ON 07.01.2025 THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING. Submission of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on 07 January 2025. Submission of proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025) Submission of scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.01.2025)
