Summary

Continental Securities Limited was originally incorporated on March 30, 1990, as Home Land Finance & Consultants Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Continental Securities Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 20, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. Thereafter, it converted into a Public Limited Company with the name to Continental Securities Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. The Company is registered as Non-Banking Finance Company to carry out financial activities in India. Presently, the Company is engaged in business of Gold loan,Personal loans, inter corporate loans, Loans to SMEs and such fund based activities.The Company had 32,50,600 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 32,50,6000 during the year 2019.The Company carry on business of financing and advancing short term and long term loans, credits, to individuals or associations of person by a whatever name called either on securities such as land, buildings or part thereof, machinery, plants, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies, units, stock-in-trade or on guarantee on such terms as may seem expedient and to release or discharge any debt or obligation owing to the company.

