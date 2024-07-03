iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Securities Ltd Share Price

23.8
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:33:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.8
  • Day's High23.8
  • 52 Wk High26.8
  • Prev. Close23.8
  • Day's Low23.8
  • 52 Wk Low 5.22
  • Turnover (lac)3.14
  • P/E55.35
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.26
  • EPS0.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Continental Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

23.8

Prev. Close

23.8

Turnover(Lac.)

3.14

Day's High

23.8

Day's Low

23.8

52 Week's High

26.8

52 Week's Low

5.22

Book Value

5.26

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.48

P/E

55.35

EPS

0.43

Divi. Yield

0

Continental Securities Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Continental Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Continental Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.35%

Non-Promoter- 58.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Continental Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.34

4.25

4.25

4.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.52

3.2

2.57

2.03

Net Worth

11.86

7.45

6.82

6.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.79

2.37

0.12

0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Continental Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Continental Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

M L Khandelwal

Executive Director & MD

Rajesh Khuteta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishnu Dusad

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Kumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ruchi Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jagdish Chandra Kedawat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Annu Sharma Khandelwal

Additional Director

Govind Sharan Khandelwal

Additional Director

Anant Sharma

Additional Executive Director

Mahima Khuteta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Continental Securities Ltd

Summary

Continental Securities Limited was originally incorporated on March 30, 1990, as Home Land Finance & Consultants Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Continental Securities Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 20, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. Thereafter, it converted into a Public Limited Company with the name to Continental Securities Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. The Company is registered as Non-Banking Finance Company to carry out financial activities in India. Presently, the Company is engaged in business of Gold loan,Personal loans, inter corporate loans, Loans to SMEs and such fund based activities.The Company had 32,50,600 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 32,50,6000 during the year 2019.The Company carry on business of financing and advancing short term and long term loans, credits, to individuals or associations of person by a whatever name called either on securities such as land, buildings or part thereof, machinery, plants, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies, units, stock-in-trade or on guarantee on such terms as may seem expedient and to release or discharge any debt or obligation owing to the company.
Company FAQs

What is the Continental Securities Ltd share price today?

The Continental Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Continental Securities Ltd is ₹62.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Continental Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Continental Securities Ltd is 55.35 and 4.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Continental Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Continental Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Continental Securities Ltd is ₹5.22 and ₹26.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Continental Securities Ltd?

Continental Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.97%, 3 Years at 77.30%, 1 Year at 339.11%, 6 Month at 170.76%, 3 Month at 125.81% and 1 Month at 12.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Continental Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Continental Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.64 %

