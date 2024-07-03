Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹23.8
Prev. Close₹23.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.14
Day's High₹23.8
Day's Low₹23.8
52 Week's High₹26.8
52 Week's Low₹5.22
Book Value₹5.26
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.48
P/E55.35
EPS0.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.34
4.25
4.25
4.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.52
3.2
2.57
2.03
Net Worth
11.86
7.45
6.82
6.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.79
2.37
0.12
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
M L Khandelwal
Executive Director & MD
Rajesh Khuteta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishnu Dusad
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Kumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ruchi Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jagdish Chandra Kedawat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Annu Sharma Khandelwal
Additional Director
Govind Sharan Khandelwal
Additional Director
Anant Sharma
Additional Executive Director
Mahima Khuteta
Reports by Continental Securities Ltd
Summary
Continental Securities Limited was originally incorporated on March 30, 1990, as Home Land Finance & Consultants Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Continental Securities Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 20, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. Thereafter, it converted into a Public Limited Company with the name to Continental Securities Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 1, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. The Company is registered as Non-Banking Finance Company to carry out financial activities in India. Presently, the Company is engaged in business of Gold loan,Personal loans, inter corporate loans, Loans to SMEs and such fund based activities.The Company had 32,50,600 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 32,50,6000 during the year 2019.The Company carry on business of financing and advancing short term and long term loans, credits, to individuals or associations of person by a whatever name called either on securities such as land, buildings or part thereof, machinery, plants, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies, units, stock-in-trade or on guarantee on such terms as may seem expedient and to release or discharge any debt or obligation owing to the company.
The Continental Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Continental Securities Ltd is ₹62.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Continental Securities Ltd is 55.35 and 4.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Continental Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Continental Securities Ltd is ₹5.22 and ₹26.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Continental Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.97%, 3 Years at 77.30%, 1 Year at 339.11%, 6 Month at 170.76%, 3 Month at 125.81% and 1 Month at 12.90%.
