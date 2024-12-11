Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of Issue of Convertible Equity Warrants on Preferential Basis . Submission of intimation to issue convertible warrants on Preferential basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, 05th December, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Anant Sharma (DIN: 09275194) and Mr. Govind Sharan Khandelwal (DIN: - 09519474) as an Additional non-executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 05/12/2024 and Ms. Mahima Khuteta (DIN: - 08245957) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 05/12/2024 subject to the approval of shareholders.

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Board Meeting outcome for considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Un-Audited financial Results along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with fixing of date of book closure and e-voting period. 2.To Approve Board Report along with all other necessary Annexures for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3.To fix the day date time and Venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To Appoint scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting during the AGM and remote e-voting. 5.Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday,24th August, 2024 has considered and approved the items mentioned in the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve unaudited financial results of quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Mahima Khuteta as chief operating officer of the company and fix remuneration on such terms and conditions decided by the Board. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Mahima Khuteta as chief operating officer of the company and fix remuneration on such terms and conditions decided by the board. Appointed Ms. Mahima Khuteta as the Chief Operating Officer(COO) of the company. Considered and approved un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve for Audited financial Results of quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

Considered and approved the conversion of 7,00,000 warrants into 7,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group.

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

Considered and approved the conversion of 11,00,000 warrants into 11,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group.

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Considered and approved the conversion of 11,00,000 warrants into 11,00,000 Equity shares of face value of 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Considered and approved the conversion of 10,00,000 warrants into 10,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Considered and approved the conversion of 11,00,000 warrants into 11,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024