Continental Securities Ltd Board Meeting

21.13
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Cont. Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of Issue of Convertible Equity Warrants on Preferential Basis . Submission of intimation to issue convertible warrants on Preferential basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024)
Board Meeting5 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, 05th December, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Anant Sharma (DIN: 09275194) and Mr. Govind Sharan Khandelwal (DIN: - 09519474) as an Additional non-executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 05/12/2024 and Ms. Mahima Khuteta (DIN: - 08245957) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 05/12/2024 subject to the approval of shareholders.
Board Meeting17 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Board Meeting outcome for considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Un-Audited financial Results along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with fixing of date of book closure and e-voting period. 2.To Approve Board Report along with all other necessary Annexures for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3.To fix the day date time and Venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To Appoint scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting during the AGM and remote e-voting. 5.Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday,24th August, 2024 has considered and approved the items mentioned in the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve unaudited financial results of quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Mahima Khuteta as chief operating officer of the company and fix remuneration on such terms and conditions decided by the Board. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Mahima Khuteta as chief operating officer of the company and fix remuneration on such terms and conditions decided by the board. Appointed Ms. Mahima Khuteta as the Chief Operating Officer(COO) of the company. Considered and approved un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202410 May 2024
Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve for Audited financial Results of quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
Considered and approved the conversion of 7,00,000 warrants into 7,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group.
Board Meeting20 Apr 202420 Apr 2024
Considered and approved the conversion of 11,00,000 warrants into 11,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group.
Board Meeting23 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
Considered and approved the conversion of 11,00,000 warrants into 11,00,000 Equity shares of face value of 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Considered and approved the conversion of 10,00,000 warrants into 10,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Considered and approved the conversion of 11,00,000 warrants into 11,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group
Board Meeting6 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of Corporate Announcement for Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 06th February 2024. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 06th February, 2024 at 03.00 P.M. pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Submission of revised results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

