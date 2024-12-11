|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of Issue of Convertible Equity Warrants on Preferential Basis . Submission of intimation to issue convertible warrants on Preferential basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Dec 2024
|5 Dec 2024
|This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, 05th December, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Anant Sharma (DIN: 09275194) and Mr. Govind Sharan Khandelwal (DIN: - 09519474) as an Additional non-executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 05/12/2024 and Ms. Mahima Khuteta (DIN: - 08245957) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 05/12/2024 subject to the approval of shareholders.
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Board Meeting outcome for considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Un-Audited financial Results along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with fixing of date of book closure and e-voting period. 2.To Approve Board Report along with all other necessary Annexures for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3.To fix the day date time and Venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To Appoint scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting during the AGM and remote e-voting. 5.Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday,24th August, 2024 has considered and approved the items mentioned in the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve unaudited financial results of quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Mahima Khuteta as chief operating officer of the company and fix remuneration on such terms and conditions decided by the Board. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Mahima Khuteta as chief operating officer of the company and fix remuneration on such terms and conditions decided by the board. Appointed Ms. Mahima Khuteta as the Chief Operating Officer(COO) of the company. Considered and approved un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve for Audited financial Results of quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|Considered and approved the conversion of 7,00,000 warrants into 7,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group.
|Board Meeting
|20 Apr 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|Considered and approved the conversion of 11,00,000 warrants into 11,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group.
|Board Meeting
|23 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|Considered and approved the conversion of 11,00,000 warrants into 11,00,000 Equity shares of face value of 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Considered and approved the conversion of 10,00,000 warrants into 10,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|Considered and approved the conversion of 11,00,000 warrants into 11,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ? 2/- each out of the warrants allotted on July 05, 2023 on Preferential Basis to allottes of Promoter & Non-Promoter Group
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Continental Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of Corporate Announcement for Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 06th February 2024. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 06th February, 2024 at 03.00 P.M. pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Submission of revised results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.