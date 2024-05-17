INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Continental Securities Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the cash flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity and for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Profit, other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, for example. Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We have been provided the aforesaid reports and based on the work we have performed, we did not observe any material misstatement of this other information and accordingly, we have nothing to report in this.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to thebest of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report" Annexure B"

1. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors for the year is in accordance with the provisions of the section 197 of the Act.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

No Dividend is declared.

Date: 17.05.2024 For:- R.P. Khandelwal & Associates Place : Jaipur Chartered Accountants FRN No:001795C Sd/- (R.P. Khandelwal) Partner Membership No: 071002 UDIN: 24071002BKDBLV6668

Annexure "A"

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Continental Securities Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements".

We report that:

1. In respect of its Fixed Assets:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company do not have intangible assets therefore reporting under Clause 3(l)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the management. Accord ing to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company does not have immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), hence not commented on this clause.

The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

According to the information and explanations given by the management, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of its Inventories:

In Our opinion and according to the Information and explanation given to us, the company has no Inventory, Accordingly reporting under clause 3 (ii)(a) the Order is not applicable to the Company.

According to the information & explanation given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital loan in excess of Rs.5.00 crore at any point of time during the year therefore the reporting under Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, made investments or provided securities to companies and other parties listed under sectionl85 and 186 of the Act.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed there under.

6.1 In our Opinion and as per the Information and explanation given to us, maintenance of Cost Records is not applicable to the company. Hence no comments made on this.

7. The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

7.1 According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

7.2 According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues as mentioned in sub clause (a) above have not been deposited on account of any dispute, if any.

8. According to the information, the company doesnt have any undisclosed or Un-recorded income during the year.

9. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions and banks.

10. The company has issued 50, 00,000 (Fifty Lacs Rs.) convertible warrants convertible in Equity shares on Preferential Basis as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 and under Companies Act 2013. Out of the said 50,00,000 Warrant, 32,00,000 (Thirty two lacs) Warrants have been converted into Equity shares during the year ended 31.03.2024. now the paid up capital of the company stands to Rs. 4,89,06,000.00 divided into 2,44,53,000 shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each.

11. According to the information and explanations and to the best of our knowledge no material fraud by the Company or by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

16. (a) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company , registered under the provisions of Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank Of India, 1934 and has obtain the registration with RBI for Non- Banking finance business and doing business and financial activities , viz loans and advances including Gold loan, lease finance and hire purchases finance etc, the company has not accepted the public deposit

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Group does not have CIC as part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and during the immediate preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3{xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20.1 The provisions of CSR is not applicable to the company, hence this clause is not applicable.

Date: 17.05.2024 For:- R.P. Khandelwal & Associates Place: Jaipur Chartered Accountants FRN No:001795C Sd/- (R.P. Khandelwal) Partner Membership No: 071002 UDIN:24071002BKDBLV6668

Annexure "B"

Report on Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CONTINENTAL SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2024 financial statements of the Company, and these material weaknesses does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

Date: 17.05.2024 For:-R.P. Khandelwal & Associates Place : Jaipur Chartered Accountants FRN No:001795C Sd/- (R.P. Khandelwal) Partner Membership No: 071002 UDIN: 24071002BKDBLV6668

AUDITORS ADDITIONAL REPORT

To,

Board of Directors,

Continental Securities Limited Jaipur

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NON-BANKING FINANCIAL COMPANIES AUDITORS REPORT (RESERVE BANK) DIRECTIONS,

Pursuant to the Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank)Directions, We have examined the matters specified in theDirections in respect of Continental Securities Limited (the "Company") for the year ended March 31, 2024.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY

The Management is responsible for the design and implementation of the internal Procedures, systems, processes and controls to ensure compliance with the Directions on an ongoing basis. This responsibility also includes reporting non-compliances, if any, to the Reserve Bank of India, Board of the Company and its Audit Committee.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to report on the matters specified in the Directions based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether there are any identified non-compliances. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the compliance with the Directions. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the information and records, whether due to fraud or error .In making those risk assessments, the Auditor considers internal controls relevant to the Companys compliance with the Directions in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our certificate. We conducted our examination in accordance with the Guidance Note on Special Purpose Audit Reports and Certificates issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

CONCLUSION

Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company as produced for our examination and the information and explanations given to us we further report that:

The Company is engaged in the Business of non-banking financial institution and has obtained a Certificate Of Registration (COR) No. 10.00022 dated march, 3 , 1998 from them Reserve Bank Of India ("the Bank") Department of Non-Banking Supervision, Jaipur Regional Office.

The Company is entitled to continue to hold such COR in terms of its asset/incomepattern as on 31st March, 2024.

The Company during the year is not an Asset Finance Company (AFC) as definedinNon- Banking Financial Companies Acceptance of Public Deposits (Reserve Bank) Directions 1998.

The Company during the year is not a Non-Banking Financial Company - Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC- MFI) as defined in Non-Banking Financial Company Micro Finance Institutions (Reserve Bank) Direction, 2011 dated December 02, 2011 (MFI Directions).

The Board of Directors has passed a resolution for non-acceptance of public deposits.

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

The Company has complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition , accounting standards, asset classification and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of Non Systematically Important Non-Banking Financial(Non-Deposit Accepting or Holding) Companies Prudential Norms(Reserve Bank)Directions,2015.

The annual statement of Capital funds, risk assets/exposures and risk asset ratio DNBS02 and DNBS10 has been furnished to the Reserve Bank of India within the stipulated period based on the Audited books of account. The Company had correctly arrived at and disclosed the capital adequacy ratio, based on the Audited books of account, in the return submitted to the Reserve Bank OF India in Form and such ratio is in compliance with the minimum CRAR prescribed by the Bank.

RESTRICTION ON USE

This report is issued pursuant to our obligations under Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2008 to Reserve Bank of India and should not be used by any other person or for any other purpose. R.P. Khandelwal & Associates, neither accepts nor assumes any duty or liability for any other purpose or to any other party to whom our report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in written.