REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF CORAL NEWSPRINTS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Coral Newsprints Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind-AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the Loss ,changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal Audit Procedures The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at April 1, 2023 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties. Refer Note 23 to Notes of Accounts of the Standalone Financial Statements. 2. Internal Audit : As per Section 138, a listed company has to appoint a internal auditor but company unable to comply with this section. As per discussion with management, the compliance will be made in FY 2024-25 and No Internal Auditor appointed till date. 3. Unsecured Loan from Mr N.P. JALLAN (Court Case) In October 2003, the company through its directors entered into share purchase agreement with Mr. N.P Jalan and to handover the management of the company in memorandum of terms dated 16th /17th Jan 2004. After the Investment made by Mr. N.P Jalan and he tookover the position of factory on 1st November 2003, the dispute arose between the parties and Jalan Group. The Honble High Court of Delhi vide order dt 18/08/2005 referred the dispute to sole Arbitrator. After the settlement award of Rs. 2.40 crore, company has paid Rs.1.47 crore till 31/03/2024 and also deposited 93 lakhs with Registrar of Honble Delhi High Court as per order dated 28.04.2023 and now the matter is pending with Honble Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre).Since the company has paid 1.47 crore till 31/03/2024 & deposited Rs. 93 Lakhs with Registrar, Company has asked for shares held in Escrow Account and Jalan Group has not complied with consent award , Hence the matter is now fixed for 17.09.2024 before Honble Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in ‘Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of accompanying standalone financial Statement.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 except compliances of Ind As 19 "Employee Benefit".

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer note 23.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March, 2024;

iii. There were no amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the

accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity (i.e), including foreign entities("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity (i.e), including foreign entities("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), contain any material misstatement.

v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining of its books of account which does not have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility in terms of the Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

vii. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies ( Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023 , reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies ( Audit and Auditors) Rules , 2014 on preservation of audit trial as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March , 2024.

" ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Coral Newsprints Limited of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

a. i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

ii. The company does not have intangible assets, hence paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) does not apply to company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, hence paragraph 3 (i) (d) does not apply to company.

e. Based on the management representation, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami T ransactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence paragraph 3(iii) is not applicable to the company.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any loans, investment, guarantee and security during the year which are covered under section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act 2013, hence para 3 (iv) is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31,2024 and therefore, the provisions of the Para 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. Except Compliances related to provident fund and, Employees State Insurance on casual workers.

b. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except, The dues related to provident fund 3,29,856/-, TDS 8,691/-, ESI 34,976/- and VAT 9,25,102/- having an arrear with appropriate authorities.

c. Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31,2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount\ The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax High Court, Delhi A.Y. 1995-96 2,69,105/- Income Tax High Court, Delhi A.Y. 1996-97 2,16,322/- UPPCB Water Cess UPPCB Various Year 13,89,212/- UPPCB Water Cess UPPCB 01.06.2016 to 30.06.2017 44,87,870/- Central Sales Tax Act and Sales Tax Act of Various States. Sales Tax Additional Commissioner (Appeals) F.Y. 2013-14 72,72,586/- Central Sales Tax Act and Sales Tax Act of Various States. Sales Tax Additional Commissioner (Appeals) F.Y. 2015-16 ,55,57,474/-

viii. On the basis of examination our examination of books of accounts and records, there are no transactions which are not recorded in books of accounts and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act 1961(43 of 1961), hence clause 3 (viii) is not applicable to the company.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing to the financial institution, bank and government in the following matter of Interest on UPFC Loan;-

a) Proceedings under erstwhile SICA Act and BIFR Provisions : The company had already paid OTS amount of UPFC loan in the previous years. However in respect of the DADP interest demanded by UPFC (i.e, Rs. 51.83 Lacs) vide its letter dated 24.03.2011, the company has requested for a waiver of 75% of Interest demanded vide its letter dated 04.08.2011, in respect of which BIFR board had directed waiver of 50% of DADP interest demand as per its order dated 23.05.2012.Hence, as per the BIFR boards order DADP interest demand would comes out to Rs. 25.92 Lacs. Further on the basis of BIFR direction, the company had also requested for waiver of 50% DADP Interest amount vide letter dated 09.02.2013 but UPFC rejected the request vide its letter dated 04.03.2013 stating that the waiver can not granted as per approved guidelines of the corporation. However UPFC vide its letter dt 10.2.2014 has asked the company to submit fresh OTS with 10% amount of outstanding principal as earnest money with in fifteen days of issue of letter.

The company has filed its objection against this letter and requested to follow the BIFR order for waiver of 50% of DADP interest. BIFR vide its order dt 12.11.2014 has approved "Draft Rehabilitation Scheme" of the company and waived of 50% of the DADP amounting which stood at Rs 25.92 lacs against which the company has paid Rs 21.82 till 31.03.2016. Against this order of BIFR, the UPFC has Approached AAIFR. However the ministry of finance has appointed 1st December, 2016 as the date on which provisions of "Sick Industrial Companies (special provisions) Repeal Act, 2003, shall come into force. Therefore the SICA is repealed w.e.f from 1st December, 2016. The BIFR and AIFR stand dissolved with effect from 1st December, 2016 and all the proceeding before them stand abated. Further UPFC has tried to cancel the OTS proceedings but the assessee company has resisted the same vide its reply dt. 27th July, 2017.Further UPFC has issue a recovery notice to recover outstanding amount which amounting to Rs 4.10 lacs and company has paid the same during the financial year 2020-21 although the liability of UPFC loan has not been written off in book till date for want of Closure letter.

During the year, UPFC wide its letter dated 05.03.2024, issued no Dues certificate after settlement if DADP interest and company has paid RS. 753,500/- in Feb 2024. The balance amount of interest waved by UPFC has been shown as income in profit and loss account.

b. According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any Government authority.

c. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us the company has not obtained the money by way of term loan during the year, hence paragraph 3(ix)( c) is not applicable to the company.

d. On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to information and explanation are given to us and on an overall examination of standalone financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to information and explanation are given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate company.

x a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(b) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. a. In our opinion on fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. Based on our examination of records of the company and in our opinion no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to us no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year. Hence, the reporting para 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with

Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In our opinion the company did not have an internal audit system.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. Based on the examination of records of the company the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. Based on the examination of records of the company the Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. Based on the examination of records of the company the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. Based on the examination of records of the company there is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has incurred Rs 5583.22 thousands cash losses during the financial year, however company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 5811.44 thousands previous financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year. Hence, the reporting para 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, the our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date to the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company and when they fall due.

xx. The Company is not required to spend any amount under sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, the reporting para 3(xx) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Coral Newsprints Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CORAL NEWSPRINTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act,2013, to the extent applicable on audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit control system with reference to the financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial statement includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according other explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.