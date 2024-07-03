iifl-logo-icon 1
Coral Newsprints Ltd Share Price

11.19
(4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.72
  • Day's High11.2
  • 52 Wk High22.31
  • Prev. Close10.72
  • Day's Low10.5
  • 52 Wk Low 8.09
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-16.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Coral Newsprints Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

10.72

Prev. Close

10.72

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

11.2

Day's Low

10.5

52 Week's High

22.31

52 Week's Low

8.09

Book Value

-16.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Coral Newsprints Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

Coral Newsprints Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Coral Newsprints Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.31%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 77.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Coral Newsprints Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.05

5.05

5.05

5.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.22

-12.55

-11.85

-11.85

Net Worth

-8.17

-7.5

-6.8

-6.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.75

10.62

15.98

11.7

yoy growth (%)

-45.84

-33.53

36.57

-24.1

Raw materials

-4.43

-7.9

-10.59

-7.88

As % of sales

77

74.36

66.25

67.35

Employee costs

-0.82

-0.92

-1.28

-1.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.85

-2.29

-0.5

-0.59

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.16

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.09

0.17

Working capital

-1.7

-2.26

-0.77

-0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.84

-33.53

36.57

-24.1

Op profit growth

-25.31

320.37

-25.35

-669.42

EBIT growth

-19.12

353.05

-14.53

1,584

Net profit growth

-18.74

277.83

45.12

1,509.81

No Record Found

Coral Newsprints Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Coral Newsprints Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Pushpendra P S Chauhan

Director

Ram Avtar Bansal

Director

Mahesh Kumar Sodhani

Director

Atul Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Pururaj Singh Rathore

Director & CFO

Pradyut Chauhan

Director

Yogesh Alawadi

Director

Vinayak Chauhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka

Independent Director

Vineeta Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coral Newsprints Ltd

Summary

Coral Newsprints Limited was incorporated on April 21, 1992. Initially, the Company was engaged into manufacturing of cream wove paper and craft paper at their existing factory located at Gajraula, Moradabad (UP). It commenced commercial production for phase- I in July, 1994. The total layout of the project was designed in such a manner that the balancing equipments for the Phase II was installed at the integrated foundations without shifting of the existing machineries and was made possible to start the Phase II of the project in short time.The Company is marketing its products all most all over the country through its Dealers network. At present, it is having as many as 50 Dealers & Customers. The company has been registered with Ministry of Industry & Commerce, New Delhi, under Newsprint Control Order 1962.The present installed capacity of the Company is 12600 Metric Ton per annum. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Newsprints and Absorbent Kraft Papers of different grammages at its existing factory located at Gajraula, Distt. Amroha (UP). The newsprint is used for the publication of newspaper and magazines while Absorbent Kraft is used for the manufacturing of Sunmica sheets. Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacturing of cream wove paper and craft paper.
Company FAQs

What is the Coral Newsprints Ltd share price today?

The Coral Newsprints Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Coral Newsprints Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coral Newsprints Ltd is ₹5.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Coral Newsprints Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Coral Newsprints Ltd is 0 and -0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Coral Newsprints Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coral Newsprints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coral Newsprints Ltd is ₹8.09 and ₹22.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Coral Newsprints Ltd?

Coral Newsprints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.23%, 3 Years at 5.77%, 1 Year at 8.83%, 6 Month at -9.31%, 3 Month at -46.27% and 1 Month at -25.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Coral Newsprints Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Coral Newsprints Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.17 %
Institutions - 0.30 %
Public - 77.53 %

