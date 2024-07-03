SectorPaper
Open₹10.72
Prev. Close₹10.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹11.2
Day's Low₹10.5
52 Week's High₹22.31
52 Week's Low₹8.09
Book Value₹-16.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
5.05
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.22
-12.55
-11.85
-11.85
Net Worth
-8.17
-7.5
-6.8
-6.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.75
10.62
15.98
11.7
yoy growth (%)
-45.84
-33.53
36.57
-24.1
Raw materials
-4.43
-7.9
-10.59
-7.88
As % of sales
77
74.36
66.25
67.35
Employee costs
-0.82
-0.92
-1.28
-1.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.85
-2.29
-0.5
-0.59
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.16
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.09
0.17
Working capital
-1.7
-2.26
-0.77
-0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.84
-33.53
36.57
-24.1
Op profit growth
-25.31
320.37
-25.35
-669.42
EBIT growth
-19.12
353.05
-14.53
1,584
Net profit growth
-18.74
277.83
45.12
1,509.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Pushpendra P S Chauhan
Director
Ram Avtar Bansal
Director
Mahesh Kumar Sodhani
Director
Atul Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Pururaj Singh Rathore
Director & CFO
Pradyut Chauhan
Director
Yogesh Alawadi
Director
Vinayak Chauhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka
Independent Director
Vineeta Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Coral Newsprints Ltd
Summary
Coral Newsprints Limited was incorporated on April 21, 1992. Initially, the Company was engaged into manufacturing of cream wove paper and craft paper at their existing factory located at Gajraula, Moradabad (UP). It commenced commercial production for phase- I in July, 1994. The total layout of the project was designed in such a manner that the balancing equipments for the Phase II was installed at the integrated foundations without shifting of the existing machineries and was made possible to start the Phase II of the project in short time.The Company is marketing its products all most all over the country through its Dealers network. At present, it is having as many as 50 Dealers & Customers. The company has been registered with Ministry of Industry & Commerce, New Delhi, under Newsprint Control Order 1962.The present installed capacity of the Company is 12600 Metric Ton per annum. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Newsprints and Absorbent Kraft Papers of different grammages at its existing factory located at Gajraula, Distt. Amroha (UP). The newsprint is used for the publication of newspaper and magazines while Absorbent Kraft is used for the manufacturing of Sunmica sheets. Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacturing of cream wove paper and craft paper.
Read More
The Coral Newsprints Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coral Newsprints Ltd is ₹5.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Coral Newsprints Ltd is 0 and -0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coral Newsprints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coral Newsprints Ltd is ₹8.09 and ₹22.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Coral Newsprints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.23%, 3 Years at 5.77%, 1 Year at 8.83%, 6 Month at -9.31%, 3 Month at -46.27% and 1 Month at -25.56%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.