Coral Newsprints Ltd Company Summary

11.83
(2.87%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Coral Newsprints Ltd Summary

Coral Newsprints Limited was incorporated on April 21, 1992. Initially, the Company was engaged into manufacturing of cream wove paper and craft paper at their existing factory located at Gajraula, Moradabad (UP). It commenced commercial production for phase- I in July, 1994. The total layout of the project was designed in such a manner that the balancing equipments for the Phase II was installed at the integrated foundations without shifting of the existing machineries and was made possible to start the Phase II of the project in short time.The Company is marketing its products all most all over the country through its Dealers network. At present, it is having as many as 50 Dealers & Customers. The company has been registered with Ministry of Industry & Commerce, New Delhi, under Newsprint Control Order 1962.The present installed capacity of the Company is 12600 Metric Ton per annum. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Newsprints and Absorbent Kraft Papers of different grammages at its existing factory located at Gajraula, Distt. Amroha (UP). The newsprint is used for the publication of newspaper and magazines while Absorbent Kraft is used for the manufacturing of Sunmica sheets. Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacturing of cream wove paper and craft paper.

