|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|CORAL NEWSPRINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting intimation as on 12.11.2024 to be held at the registered office of the company outcome of board meeting held on 12.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|CORAL NEWSPRINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 31.08.2024 at the registered office of the company. outcome of board meeting held on 31st August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|CORAL NEWSPRINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for board meeting as 20th July 2024 to be held at registered office of the company. outcome of board meeting as on 27.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|19 May 2024
|CORAL NEWSPRINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of for the period ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of board meeting with limited review results march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) March 2024 audited results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)
