Coral Newsprints Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.73
(-4.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.75

10.62

15.98

11.7

yoy growth (%)

-45.84

-33.53

36.57

-24.1

Raw materials

-4.43

-7.9

-10.59

-7.88

As % of sales

77

74.36

66.25

67.35

Employee costs

-0.82

-0.92

-1.28

-1.12

As % of sales

14.27

8.67

8.05

9.62

Other costs

-2.25

-4.14

-4.66

-3.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.15

39.03

29.18

29.39

Operating profit

-1.75

-2.34

-0.55

-0.74

OPM

-30.44

-22.07

-3.48

-6.38

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.16

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.16

0.16

0.32

Profit before tax

-1.85

-2.29

-0.5

-0.59

Taxes

0

0.01

-0.09

0.17

Tax rate

0

-0.46

19.35

-29.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.85

-2.28

-0.6

-0.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.85

-2.28

-0.6

-0.41

yoy growth (%)

-18.74

277.83

45.12

1,509.81

NPM

-32.28

-21.51

-3.78

-3.56

