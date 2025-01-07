Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.75
10.62
15.98
11.7
yoy growth (%)
-45.84
-33.53
36.57
-24.1
Raw materials
-4.43
-7.9
-10.59
-7.88
As % of sales
77
74.36
66.25
67.35
Employee costs
-0.82
-0.92
-1.28
-1.12
As % of sales
14.27
8.67
8.05
9.62
Other costs
-2.25
-4.14
-4.66
-3.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.15
39.03
29.18
29.39
Operating profit
-1.75
-2.34
-0.55
-0.74
OPM
-30.44
-22.07
-3.48
-6.38
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.16
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.16
0.16
0.32
Profit before tax
-1.85
-2.29
-0.5
-0.59
Taxes
0
0.01
-0.09
0.17
Tax rate
0
-0.46
19.35
-29.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.85
-2.28
-0.6
-0.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.85
-2.28
-0.6
-0.41
yoy growth (%)
-18.74
277.83
45.12
1,509.81
NPM
-32.28
-21.51
-3.78
-3.56
