Coral Newsprints Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.85
-2.29
-0.5
-0.59
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.16
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.09
0.17
Working capital
-1.7
-2.26
-0.77
-0.25
Other operating items
Operating
-3.67
-4.66
-1.48
-0.83
Capital expenditure
0
0.03
0.21
0.05
Free cash flow
-3.67
-4.63
-1.27
-0.78
Equity raised
-19.98
-15.4
-14.19
-13.36
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.34
3.41
3.66
3.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-20.31
-16.62
-11.81
-10.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.