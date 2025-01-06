iifl-logo-icon 1
Coral Newsprints Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.19
(4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Coral Newsprints FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.85

-2.29

-0.5

-0.59

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.16

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.09

0.17

Working capital

-1.7

-2.26

-0.77

-0.25

Other operating items

Operating

-3.67

-4.66

-1.48

-0.83

Capital expenditure

0

0.03

0.21

0.05

Free cash flow

-3.67

-4.63

-1.27

-0.78

Equity raised

-19.98

-15.4

-14.19

-13.36

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.34

3.41

3.66

3.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-20.31

-16.62

-11.81

-10.51

