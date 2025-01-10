Coral Newsprints Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
5.05
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.22
-12.55
-11.85
-11.85
Net Worth
-8.17
-7.5
-6.8
-6.8
Minority Interest
Debt
2.07
2.19
1.98
2.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-6.1
-5.31
-4.82
-4.76
Fixed Assets
1.01
1.12
1.25
1.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-7.27
-7.93
-6.45
-6.23
Inventories
0.36
0.42
1.21
1.17
Inventory Days
74.21
Sundry Debtors
1.22
1.85
0.84
2.12
Debtor Days
134.47
Other Current Assets
1.47
0.77
0.14
0.14
Sundry Creditors
-6.56
-6.95
-6.56
-6.66
Creditor Days
422.45
Other Current Liabilities
-3.76
-4.02
-2.08
-3
Cash
0.18
1.49
0.37
0.06
Total Assets
-6.08
-5.32
-4.83
-4.77
