Coral Newsprints Ltd Balance Sheet

11.5
(-1.46%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.05

5.05

5.05

5.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.22

-12.55

-11.85

-11.85

Net Worth

-8.17

-7.5

-6.8

-6.8

Minority Interest

Debt

2.07

2.19

1.98

2.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-6.1

-5.31

-4.82

-4.76

Fixed Assets

1.01

1.12

1.25

1.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-7.27

-7.93

-6.45

-6.23

Inventories

0.36

0.42

1.21

1.17

Inventory Days

74.21

Sundry Debtors

1.22

1.85

0.84

2.12

Debtor Days

134.47

Other Current Assets

1.47

0.77

0.14

0.14

Sundry Creditors

-6.56

-6.95

-6.56

-6.66

Creditor Days

422.45

Other Current Liabilities

-3.76

-4.02

-2.08

-3

Cash

0.18

1.49

0.37

0.06

Total Assets

-6.08

-5.32

-4.83

-4.77

