Corporation Bank Merged Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
6,051.93
4,714.98
4,421.16
4,194.55
4,112.29
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
420.83
131.18
105.33
-6,574.74
59.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
420.83
131.18
105.33
-6,574.74
59.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.7
0.22
0.18
-30.03
0.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,198.84
1,198.84
1,198.84
1,198.84
506.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
84.27
72.37
70.57
-153.92
66.27
PBDTM(%)
17.43
5.7
3.21
-221.44
0.41
PATM(%)
10.12
3.27
2.64
-180.47
1.56
