Corporation Bank Merged Quarterly Results

9.8
(-4.39%)
Mar 19, 2020|03:47:42 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

6,051.93

4,714.98

4,421.16

4,194.55

4,112.29

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

420.83

131.18

105.33

-6,574.74

59.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

420.83

131.18

105.33

-6,574.74

59.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.7

0.22

0.18

-30.03

0.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,198.84

1,198.84

1,198.84

1,198.84

506.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

84.27

72.37

70.57

-153.92

66.27

PBDTM(%)

17.43

5.7

3.21

-221.44

0.41

PATM(%)

10.12

3.27

2.64

-180.47

1.56

