Corporation Bank Merged Share Price

9.8
(-4.39%)
Mar 19, 2020|03:47:42 PM

Corporation Bank Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

9.9

Prev. Close

10.25

Turnover(Lac.)

75.84

Day's High

10.15

Day's Low

9.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,874.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Corporation Bank Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Corporation Bank(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Corporation Bank(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|07:04 AM

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Apr-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 93.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 93.50%

Non-Promoter- 4.48%

Institutions: 4.48%

Non-Institutions: 2.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Corporation Bank Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

1,198.84

1,198.84

333.11

229.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,551.64

15,366.02

10,512.74

12,482.53

Net Worth

13,750.48

16,564.86

10,845.85

12,711.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9,565.99

1,989.27

8,437.86

1,654.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Corporation Bank Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Corporation Bank Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Corporation Bank Merged

Summary

Corporation Bank (CorpBank) was incorporated in the year 1906 at Udipi. The Bank transacts banking business of every description. The undertaking of the Corporation Bank Ltd., was taken over by Government by an Ordinance promulgated on 15th April, 1980 viz., Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Ordinary, 1980 and vested in a new bank under the name Corporation Bank.Total Branch Automation package was launched in 46 branches during the year 1996. The Bank established one Institute during the year 1997 under the name of Corporation Bank Self Employment Training (COBSET) at Chikmagalur in co-ordination with Government of Karnataka. It conducted Radio & TV repairs; motor rewinding screens printing, mushroom cultivation etc. The first specialised collection and payment services branch was set up in Bangalore during the period of 1997. The Bank had inaugurated its wholly owned subsidiary under the name of CorpBank Homes Ltd for housing finance in 22nd May of the year 1998 at Mangalore. During the same year 1998, the bank had entered into a strategic alliance with the Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL) and also launched the bullion scheme for jewellery exporters.During the year 2000, the Industrial Finance Branch of the Bank in New Delhi had received the ISO 90002 certificate issued by Det Norske Veritas, Netherlands. To provide Internet banking facilities to its customers, the Bank had entered into a Strategic Business Alliance with Netsavvy Solu
