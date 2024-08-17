Summary

Corporation Bank (CorpBank) was incorporated in the year 1906 at Udipi. The Bank transacts banking business of every description. The undertaking of the Corporation Bank Ltd., was taken over by Government by an Ordinance promulgated on 15th April, 1980 viz., Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Ordinary, 1980 and vested in a new bank under the name Corporation Bank.Total Branch Automation package was launched in 46 branches during the year 1996. The Bank established one Institute during the year 1997 under the name of Corporation Bank Self Employment Training (COBSET) at Chikmagalur in co-ordination with Government of Karnataka. It conducted Radio & TV repairs; motor rewinding screens printing, mushroom cultivation etc. The first specialised collection and payment services branch was set up in Bangalore during the period of 1997. The Bank had inaugurated its wholly owned subsidiary under the name of CorpBank Homes Ltd for housing finance in 22nd May of the year 1998 at Mangalore. During the same year 1998, the bank had entered into a strategic alliance with the Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL) and also launched the bullion scheme for jewellery exporters.During the year 2000, the Industrial Finance Branch of the Bank in New Delhi had received the ISO 90002 certificate issued by Det Norske Veritas, Netherlands. To provide Internet banking facilities to its customers, the Bank had entered into a Strategic Business Alliance with Netsavvy Solu

