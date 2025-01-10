To

The Members of Cosmic CRF Limited

Reports on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financia! statements of Cosmic CRF Limited which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended 31st March, 2024, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the matter specified in emphasis of matter paragraph, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, are of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters are addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financia! statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continu? as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the financial statements dealt with by this report comply with the applicable accounting standards referred to in Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197(16) of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and information and according to the explanation given to us:

1) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 30 to the standalone financial statements;

2) The company has not entered into any long term contracts including derivative contracts and hence it is not required to make provision for material foreseeable losses, as required under the applicable law or Accounting Standards.

3) There is no requirement of transferring amounts to the investors education and protection fund by the company.

4) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which

are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

5) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

6) Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility except in respect of maintaining property, plant & equipment, Inventory records, & cost record wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. Further, audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail featuring being tampered with.

Since Proviso the rule 3(1) of the companys accounts rule 2014 is applicable from April 1 2023 reporting on the rule 11(g) Of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trial as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year 31.03.2024.

For G A R V & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 301094E (Ashish Rustagi) Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No.: 062982 Date: 15th May, 2024 UDIN: 24062982BKCKPA4111

Annexure - A to Auditors Report

Annexure -A, referred to in paragraph 1 under heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of COSMIC CRF LIMITED on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The property, plant & equipment have been physically verified by the management as per a phased program of verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. There were no discrepancy which was noticed in course of such verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) The Company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year on the basis of report from registered valuer.

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Original Cost Revaluation Change Land 1097.63 1886.99 789.36 Factory Shed & Building 645.98 1638.23 992.25 Plant & Machinery 2149.12 4832.23 2683.11 Electrical Equipment 293.64 302.40 8.76 Office Equipment 4.49 4.70 0.21 Furniture & Fixture 29.29 29.56 0.27

e) As per explanation and representation provided to us, no proceedings had been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i) (e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and

in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; there are no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us,and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) During the year the Company has not made any investment, provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not advance loans or made investments in or provided guaranty or security to parties covered by Section 185 and Section186 is not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of Statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of duty of customs.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, hence this clause is not applicable.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to banks or financial institutions during the year.

(b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or any financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, no funds have been raised on short term basis have been used for long term purpose by the company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix) (d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(e) the company does not have subsidiary, associate or joint venture, accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix) (e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(f) the company does not have subsidiary, associate or joint venture, accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix) (f) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and our examination thereof, the moneys

raised by the company by way of initial public offer during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those are raised as disclosed in Note 3 to the financial statements.

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder with respect to the same. Further, the amounts so raised were used for the purposes for which the funds were raised as disclosed in Note 3 to the financial statements.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud

by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government, for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(a) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and accordingly provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank

of India Act, 1934. Thus clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c ) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no unspent amounts towards

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company does not have any ongoing projects as at the year end and consequently no amount is remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under this Clause is not applicable.

(xxi) The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates and hence not required to consolidate accounts and hence this sub clause is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the interna! Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the interna! financia! Controls over financial reporting of COSMIC CRF LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of this financia! statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for interna! Financia! Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining interna! financia! controls based on the interna! control over financia! reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essentia! components of interna! control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Interna! Financia! Controls over Financia! Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate interna! financia! controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financia! information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys interna! financia! controls over financia! reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Interna! Financia! Controls over Financia! Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of interna! financia! controls, both applicable to an audit of Interna! Financia! Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethica! requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate interna! financia! controls over financia! reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in al! materia! respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the interna! financia! controls system over financia! reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of interna! financia! controls over financia! reporting included obtaining an understanding of interna! financia! controls over financia! reporting, assessing the risk that a materia! weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of interna! control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of materia! misstatement of the financia! statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys interna! financia! controls system over financia! reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys interna! financia! control over financia! reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financia! reporting and the preparation of financia! statements for externa! purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys interna! financia! control over financia! reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detai!, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financia! statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a materia! effect on the financia! statements.

Inherent Limitations of interna! Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of infernal financial Controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.