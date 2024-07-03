SectorSteel
Open₹1,620
Prev. Close₹1,614
Turnover(Lac.)₹139.18
Day's High₹1,620
Day's Low₹1,529.95
52 Week's High₹2,210
52 Week's Low₹667.05
Book Value₹198.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,267.82
P/E103.73
EPS15.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.2
5.1
3.96
Preference Capital
4.9
4.9
4.9
Reserves
196.95
6.29
-0.12
Net Worth
210.05
16.29
8.74
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Managing Director
Aditya Vikram Birla
Whole-time Director
Purvi Birla
Director
Pawan Kumar
Independent Director
Ashok Barnwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anita Kumari Gupta
Independent Director
Binod Kumar Khaitan
Reports by Cosmic CRF Ltd
Summary
Cosmic CRF Ltd was incorporated on December 21, 2021 with the RoC, at Kolkata. The Company is a manufacturer of cold rolled stainless sections for wagon manufactures and other public sector units. The Company is a qualified and an RDSO approved supplier of cold rolled stainless sections to renowned wagon manufactures such as, Titagarh Wagons Limited, Hindusthan Engineering & Industries Limited, Melbrow Engineering Works Private Limited, Jindal Rail Infrastructure Limited, Allied Construction Engineers & Fabricators, etc. In addition to this, it supplies cold rolled stainless sections to the railways through tender procurement. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Railway Components, Sheet Piles and Structures from its Cold Rolled Forming (CRF) Unit at Singur, Dist., West Bengal. The product portfolio largely consists of cold rolled stainless sections, such as fabricated items for railway, coach & wagons, cold rolled formed items for wagons and coaches, cold rolled formed items for infra companies and EPC projects and products for roadways and national highway. Further, the business model provides customised solutions to manufacturers and also manufacture innovate solution oriented products, such as Research and Development division (R&D Division) created new products for proto type wagons, such as CRF Section for bogie covered fly cement wagon and bogie open high sided with air breaks axle load wagon to run faster and made specially to be used in the dedic
The Cosmic CRF Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1546.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cosmic CRF Ltd is ₹1267.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cosmic CRF Ltd is 103.73 and 8.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cosmic CRF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cosmic CRF Ltd is ₹667.05 and ₹2210 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cosmic CRF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 147.93%, 6 Month at -1.22%, 3 Month at 5.89% and 1 Month at 2.76%.
