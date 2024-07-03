iifl-logo-icon 1
Cosmic CRF Ltd Share Price

1,546.5
(-4.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,620
  • Day's High1,620
  • 52 Wk High2,210
  • Prev. Close1,614
  • Day's Low1,529.95
  • 52 Wk Low 667.05
  • Turnover (lac)139.18
  • P/E103.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value198.1
  • EPS15.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,267.82
  • Div. Yield0
Cosmic CRF Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1,620

Prev. Close

1,614

Turnover(Lac.)

139.18

Day's High

1,620

Day's Low

1,529.95

52 Week's High

2,210

52 Week's Low

667.05

Book Value

198.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,267.82

P/E

103.73

EPS

15.56

Divi. Yield

0

Cosmic CRF Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Cosmic CRF Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cosmic CRF Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:10 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.24%

Non-Promoter- 6.65%

Institutions: 6.65%

Non-Institutions: 32.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cosmic CRF Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.2

5.1

3.96

Preference Capital

4.9

4.9

4.9

Reserves

196.95

6.29

-0.12

Net Worth

210.05

16.29

8.74

Minority Interest

Cosmic CRF Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cosmic CRF Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aditya Vikram Birla

Whole-time Director

Purvi Birla

Director

Pawan Kumar

Independent Director

Ashok Barnwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anita Kumari Gupta

Independent Director

Binod Kumar Khaitan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cosmic CRF Ltd

Summary

Cosmic CRF Ltd was incorporated on December 21, 2021 with the RoC, at Kolkata. The Company is a manufacturer of cold rolled stainless sections for wagon manufactures and other public sector units. The Company is a qualified and an RDSO approved supplier of cold rolled stainless sections to renowned wagon manufactures such as, Titagarh Wagons Limited, Hindusthan Engineering & Industries Limited, Melbrow Engineering Works Private Limited, Jindal Rail Infrastructure Limited, Allied Construction Engineers & Fabricators, etc. In addition to this, it supplies cold rolled stainless sections to the railways through tender procurement. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Railway Components, Sheet Piles and Structures from its Cold Rolled Forming (CRF) Unit at Singur, Dist., West Bengal. The product portfolio largely consists of cold rolled stainless sections, such as fabricated items for railway, coach & wagons, cold rolled formed items for wagons and coaches, cold rolled formed items for infra companies and EPC projects and products for roadways and national highway. Further, the business model provides customised solutions to manufacturers and also manufacture innovate solution oriented products, such as Research and Development division (R&D Division) created new products for proto type wagons, such as CRF Section for bogie covered fly cement wagon and bogie open high sided with air breaks axle load wagon to run faster and made specially to be used in the dedic
Company FAQs

What is the Cosmic CRF Ltd share price today?

The Cosmic CRF Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1546.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmic CRF Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cosmic CRF Ltd is ₹1267.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cosmic CRF Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cosmic CRF Ltd is 103.73 and 8.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cosmic CRF Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cosmic CRF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cosmic CRF Ltd is ₹667.05 and ₹2210 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cosmic CRF Ltd?

Cosmic CRF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 147.93%, 6 Month at -1.22%, 3 Month at 5.89% and 1 Month at 2.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cosmic CRF Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cosmic CRF Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.24 %
Institutions - 6.66 %
Public - 32.10 %

