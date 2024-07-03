Summary

Cosmic CRF Ltd was incorporated on December 21, 2021 with the RoC, at Kolkata. The Company is a manufacturer of cold rolled stainless sections for wagon manufactures and other public sector units. The Company is a qualified and an RDSO approved supplier of cold rolled stainless sections to renowned wagon manufactures such as, Titagarh Wagons Limited, Hindusthan Engineering & Industries Limited, Melbrow Engineering Works Private Limited, Jindal Rail Infrastructure Limited, Allied Construction Engineers & Fabricators, etc. In addition to this, it supplies cold rolled stainless sections to the railways through tender procurement. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Railway Components, Sheet Piles and Structures from its Cold Rolled Forming (CRF) Unit at Singur, Dist., West Bengal. The product portfolio largely consists of cold rolled stainless sections, such as fabricated items for railway, coach & wagons, cold rolled formed items for wagons and coaches, cold rolled formed items for infra companies and EPC projects and products for roadways and national highway. Further, the business model provides customised solutions to manufacturers and also manufacture innovate solution oriented products, such as Research and Development division (R&D Division) created new products for proto type wagons, such as CRF Section for bogie covered fly cement wagon and bogie open high sided with air breaks axle load wagon to run faster and made specially to be used in the dedic

