|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Jan 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|1.Convening an extraordinary general meeting of the Company on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 12.00 p.m. through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seek necessary approval of the shareholders of the Company, for the Preferential Issue Newspaper publication of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 10th February,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/01/2024) PROCEEDING OF EGM VOTING RESULTS ALONG WITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting for Allotment of Equity Shares on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024)
