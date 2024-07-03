Cosmic CRF Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
169.38
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
169.38
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
5.93
Total Income
175.31
Total Expenditure
147.61
PBIDT
27.7
Interest
2.4
PBDT
25.3
Depreciation
2.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
3.63
Deferred Tax
0.23
Reported Profit After Tax
18.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.5
Extra-ordinary Items
4.89
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
13.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.35
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
10.92
