Cosmic CRF Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.2
5.1
3.96
Preference Capital
4.9
4.9
4.9
Reserves
196.95
6.29
-0.12
Net Worth
210.05
16.29
8.74
Minority Interest
Debt
14.44
31.51
6.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.66
0.29
0
Total Liabilities
225.15
48.09
15.46
Fixed Assets
104.99
41.48
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.2
0.01
0.04
Networking Capital
54.4
6.31
14.77
Inventories
36.64
19.52
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
33.73
5.83
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.57
1.63
15.36
Sundry Creditors
-27.22
-18.94
-0.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.32
-1.73
-0.53
Cash
64.56
0.3
0.45
Total Assets
225.15
48.1
15.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.