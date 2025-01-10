iifl-logo-icon 1
Cosmic CRF Ltd Balance Sheet

1,665
(6.87%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.2

5.1

3.96

Preference Capital

4.9

4.9

4.9

Reserves

196.95

6.29

-0.12

Net Worth

210.05

16.29

8.74

Minority Interest

Debt

14.44

31.51

6.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.66

0.29

0

Total Liabilities

225.15

48.09

15.46

Fixed Assets

104.99

41.48

0.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.2

0.01

0.04

Networking Capital

54.4

6.31

14.77

Inventories

36.64

19.52

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

33.73

5.83

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

13.57

1.63

15.36

Sundry Creditors

-27.22

-18.94

-0.06

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.32

-1.73

-0.53

Cash

64.56

0.3

0.45

Total Assets

225.15

48.1

15.45

