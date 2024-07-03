Cosmic CRF Ltd Summary

Cosmic CRF Ltd was incorporated on December 21, 2021 with the RoC, at Kolkata. The Company is a manufacturer of cold rolled stainless sections for wagon manufactures and other public sector units. The Company is a qualified and an RDSO approved supplier of cold rolled stainless sections to renowned wagon manufactures such as, Titagarh Wagons Limited, Hindusthan Engineering & Industries Limited, Melbrow Engineering Works Private Limited, Jindal Rail Infrastructure Limited, Allied Construction Engineers & Fabricators, etc. In addition to this, it supplies cold rolled stainless sections to the railways through tender procurement. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of Railway Components, Sheet Piles and Structures from its Cold Rolled Forming (CRF) Unit at Singur, Dist., West Bengal. The product portfolio largely consists of cold rolled stainless sections, such as fabricated items for railway, coach & wagons, cold rolled formed items for wagons and coaches, cold rolled formed items for infra companies and EPC projects and products for roadways and national highway. Further, the business model provides customised solutions to manufacturers and also manufacture innovate solution oriented products, such as Research and Development division (R&D Division) created new products for proto type wagons, such as CRF Section for bogie covered fly cement wagon and bogie open high sided with air breaks axle load wagon to run faster and made specially to be used in the dedicated freight corridor (DFC). The Company commenced their business operations effective on September 7, 2022. Subsequently, the CRF unit located at Ajabnagar, Singur Dist. of West Bengal, was acquired from Cosmic Ferro Alloys Limited including all its assets and liabilities, on a going concern basis through a Business Transfer Agreement on January 19, 2022. The purchase included a manufacturing unit in West Bengal spread over an area of approximately 3.8 acres together with plant, machineries, assets and liabilities. The unit manufactures a range of cold rolled stainless sections, such as fabricated items for railway, coach & wagons, cold rolled formed items for wagons and coaches, cold rolled formed items for infra companies and EPC projects and products for roadways and national highway. The Company is proposing a Public Offer of issuing upto 19,00,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.