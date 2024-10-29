iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cosmic CRF Ltd Board Meeting

1,589
(-5.93%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Cosmic CRF CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Cosmic CRF Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting dated 29th October 2024. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting21 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
1. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 2. Re-appointment of Cost Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. Submission of Resolution Plan for acquisition of a company under CIRP.
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
Cosmic CRF Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half & Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Half and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting4 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for Allotment of Equity Shares on preferential basis
Board Meeting10 Feb 202410 Feb 2024
APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER W.E.F 12TH FEBRUARY,2024
Board Meeting19 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Cosmic CRF Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for holding Board Meeting to consider issuance of any instruments or securities through private placement preferential issue qualified institutions placement or Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on Preferential Basis and /or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board 1.The issue of up to 12,76,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs. 666/- aggregating upto Rs.84,98,16,000/- to the Proposed Allottees as listed below, by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis, in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations), in such manner and on such terms and conditions as determined by the Board in its absolute discretion in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws subject to approval of shareholders. 2.Convening an extraordinary general meeting of the Company on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 12.00 p.m. through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seek necessary approval of the shareholders of the Company, for the Preferential Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)

Cosmic CRF: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cosmic CRF Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.