Cosmic CRF Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for holding Board Meeting to consider issuance of any instruments or securities through private placement preferential issue qualified institutions placement or Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on Preferential Basis and /or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board 1.The issue of up to 12,76,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs. 666/- aggregating upto Rs.84,98,16,000/- to the Proposed Allottees as listed below, by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis, in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations), in such manner and on such terms and conditions as determined by the Board in its absolute discretion in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws subject to approval of shareholders. 2.Convening an extraordinary general meeting of the Company on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 12.00 p.m. through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seek necessary approval of the shareholders of the Company, for the Preferential Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)