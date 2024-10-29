|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Cosmic CRF Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting dated 29th October 2024. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|1. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 2. Re-appointment of Cost Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. Submission of Resolution Plan for acquisition of a company under CIRP.
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Cosmic CRF Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half & Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Half and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for Allotment of Equity Shares on preferential basis
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER W.E.F 12TH FEBRUARY,2024
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Cosmic CRF Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for holding Board Meeting to consider issuance of any instruments or securities through private placement preferential issue qualified institutions placement or Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on Preferential Basis and /or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board 1.The issue of up to 12,76,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs. 666/- aggregating upto Rs.84,98,16,000/- to the Proposed Allottees as listed below, by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis, in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations), in such manner and on such terms and conditions as determined by the Board in its absolute discretion in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws subject to approval of shareholders. 2.Convening an extraordinary general meeting of the Company on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 12.00 p.m. through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seek necessary approval of the shareholders of the Company, for the Preferential Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)
