Cospower Engineering Ltd Summary

Cospower Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Cospower Engineering Private Limited on September 22, 2010 at Mumbai, Maharashtra of acquiring the Partnership business of M/s. Cospower Corporation, which was in existence since 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Cospower Engineering Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 19, 2020.Initially, the promoters started business in year 2004 through Partnership Firm M/s. Cospower Corporation. The said Firm was engaged in the business of trading and marketing of electric goods. The Promoters, Mr. Oswald DSouza and Mr. Felix Kadam were partners of the said Firm. In December 2010, Cospower Engineering Private Limited acquired the running business of M/s Cospower Corporation. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & supply of re-active power compensation systems, harmonic filters and substation & other engineering goods. The Company has also been providing turnkey services which involves supply, installation, commissioning, testing and comprehensive maintenance of electric products. There are few products which the Company do not manufacture but has to provide turnkey services by buying from other manufacturers. The Company has extended product range to other power related products to complete the electrical system. The Company has product of electrical equipments and it provides turnkey services with the help of highly trained team of service engineers to assure the safe and proper operation of the electrical distribution equipment. It undertakes manufacture and supply of finished products and intermediate-stage products on contract basis depending upon the demand from customers.The Companys manufacturing unit is located at Vasai in Maharashtra. The manufacturing facility is equipped with requisite infrastructure including machinery, other handling equipment to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. Moreover, the Environment Management System, Quality Management System and Occupational Health and Safety Management System of the Company has been approved as per the guidelines of ISO 14001:2015 ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 respectively for design, manufacturing, supply, commissioning and consultancy for electrical and mechanical equipment and Manufacturing of high/ low voltage electrical panels.The Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 4,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 2.04 Crore in March, 2020. The new unit of the Company became fully operational in 2021. In 2023, Company has diversified into mechanical works and have supplied large size pump check valves to a public utility in Mumbai. These products are presently sourced by only very few players in the world. Another new area of business that Company is planning of turnkey contracts of Gas Insulated Substation.