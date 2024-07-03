Summary

Cospower Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Cospower Engineering Private Limited on September 22, 2010 at Mumbai, Maharashtra of acquiring the Partnership business of M/s. Cospower Corporation, which was in existence since 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Cospower Engineering Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 19, 2020.Initially, the promoters started business in year 2004 through Partnership Firm M/s. Cospower Corporation. The said Firm was engaged in the business of trading and marketing of electric goods. The Promoters, Mr. Oswald DSouza and Mr. Felix Kadam were partners of the said Firm. In December 2010, Cospower Engineering Private Limited acquired the running business of M/s Cospower Corporation. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & supply of re-active power compensation systems, harmonic filters and substation & other engineering goods. The Company has also been providing turnkey services which involves supply, installation, commissioning, testing and comprehensive maintenance of electric products. There are few products which the Company do not manufacture but has to provide turnkey services by buying from other manufacturers. The Company has extended product range to other power related products to complete the electrical system. The Company has product of electrical equipments and it provides

