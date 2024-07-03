Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹554
Prev. Close₹528
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.29
Day's High₹554
Day's Low₹529
52 Week's High₹740
52 Week's Low₹200.1
Book Value₹48.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.35
P/E0
EPS0.77
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.72
5.61
5.4
4.8
Net Worth
7.22
7.11
6.9
6.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
12.09
11.03
13.01
8.57
yoy growth (%)
9.59
-15.16
51.68
-5.97
Raw materials
-7.29
-6.61
-9.09
-6.14
As % of sales
60.27
59.94
69.93
71.58
Employee costs
-1.35
-1.19
-0.83
-0.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.08
1.09
0.71
0.38
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.29
-0.19
-0.11
Working capital
-0.72
3.99
-1.65
0.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.59
-15.16
51.68
-5.97
Op profit growth
9.64
33.22
60.19
48
EBIT growth
6.32
36.53
53.49
-21.32
Net profit growth
-9.04
52.47
97.48
-11.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11.04
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
11.04
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Oswald Rosario Dsouza
Managing Director
Felix Shridhar Kadam
Director
Janet Dsouza
Director
Christbell Felix Kadam
Independent Director
Anil Vasudev Kamath
Company Secretary
Deepam Shah
Additional Director
Ashley Mathew Correa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cospower Engineering Ltd
Summary
Cospower Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Cospower Engineering Private Limited on September 22, 2010 at Mumbai, Maharashtra of acquiring the Partnership business of M/s. Cospower Corporation, which was in existence since 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Cospower Engineering Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 19, 2020.Initially, the promoters started business in year 2004 through Partnership Firm M/s. Cospower Corporation. The said Firm was engaged in the business of trading and marketing of electric goods. The Promoters, Mr. Oswald DSouza and Mr. Felix Kadam were partners of the said Firm. In December 2010, Cospower Engineering Private Limited acquired the running business of M/s Cospower Corporation. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & supply of re-active power compensation systems, harmonic filters and substation & other engineering goods. The Company has also been providing turnkey services which involves supply, installation, commissioning, testing and comprehensive maintenance of electric products. There are few products which the Company do not manufacture but has to provide turnkey services by buying from other manufacturers. The Company has extended product range to other power related products to complete the electrical system. The Company has product of electrical equipments and it provides
The Cospower Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹529 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cospower Engineering Ltd is ₹79.35 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cospower Engineering Ltd is 0 and 10.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cospower Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cospower Engineering Ltd is ₹200.1 and ₹740 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Cospower Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.37%, 3 Years at 96.24%, 1 Year at 82.41%, 6 Month at 83.04%, 3 Month at 8.39% and 1 Month at -17.34%.
