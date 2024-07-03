iifl-logo-icon 1
Cospower Engineering Ltd Share Price

529
(0.19%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open554
  • Day's High554
  • 52 Wk High740
  • Prev. Close528
  • Day's Low529
  • 52 Wk Low 200.1
  • Turnover (lac)5.29
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.14
  • EPS0.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cospower Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

554

Prev. Close

528

Turnover(Lac.)

5.29

Day's High

554

Day's Low

529

52 Week's High

740

52 Week's Low

200.1

Book Value

48.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.35

P/E

0

EPS

0.77

Divi. Yield

0

Cospower Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

Cospower Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cospower Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:30 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.19%

Non-Promoter- 28.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cospower Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.72

5.61

5.4

4.8

Net Worth

7.22

7.11

6.9

6.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

12.09

11.03

13.01

8.57

yoy growth (%)

9.59

-15.16

51.68

-5.97

Raw materials

-7.29

-6.61

-9.09

-6.14

As % of sales

60.27

59.94

69.93

71.58

Employee costs

-1.35

-1.19

-0.83

-0.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.08

1.09

0.71

0.38

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.29

-0.19

-0.11

Working capital

-0.72

3.99

-1.65

0.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.59

-15.16

51.68

-5.97

Op profit growth

9.64

33.22

60.19

48

EBIT growth

6.32

36.53

53.49

-21.32

Net profit growth

-9.04

52.47

97.48

-11.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11.04

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

11.04

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.06

Cospower Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cospower Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Oswald Rosario Dsouza

Managing Director

Felix Shridhar Kadam

Director

Janet Dsouza

Director

Christbell Felix Kadam

Independent Director

Anil Vasudev Kamath

Company Secretary

Deepam Shah

Additional Director

Ashley Mathew Correa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cospower Engineering Ltd

Summary

Cospower Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Cospower Engineering Private Limited on September 22, 2010 at Mumbai, Maharashtra of acquiring the Partnership business of M/s. Cospower Corporation, which was in existence since 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Cospower Engineering Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 19, 2020.Initially, the promoters started business in year 2004 through Partnership Firm M/s. Cospower Corporation. The said Firm was engaged in the business of trading and marketing of electric goods. The Promoters, Mr. Oswald DSouza and Mr. Felix Kadam were partners of the said Firm. In December 2010, Cospower Engineering Private Limited acquired the running business of M/s Cospower Corporation. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & supply of re-active power compensation systems, harmonic filters and substation & other engineering goods. The Company has also been providing turnkey services which involves supply, installation, commissioning, testing and comprehensive maintenance of electric products. There are few products which the Company do not manufacture but has to provide turnkey services by buying from other manufacturers. The Company has extended product range to other power related products to complete the electrical system. The Company has product of electrical equipments and it provides
Company FAQs

What is the Cospower Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Cospower Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹529 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cospower Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cospower Engineering Ltd is ₹79.35 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cospower Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cospower Engineering Ltd is 0 and 10.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cospower Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cospower Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cospower Engineering Ltd is ₹200.1 and ₹740 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cospower Engineering Ltd?

Cospower Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.37%, 3 Years at 96.24%, 1 Year at 82.41%, 6 Month at 83.04%, 3 Month at 8.39% and 1 Month at -17.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cospower Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cospower Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.80 %

