Cospower Engineering Ltd Management Discussions

Business Overview:

Welcome to CosPower Engineering Limited, where innovation, excellence, and commitment converge to redefine the landscape of power solutions. As a distinguished leader in the manufacturing of High-Tension (HT) and Low-Tension (LT) capacitors, we are dedicated to offering comprehensive solutions in power saving and power quality improvement. Founded in 2004 by industry veterans Mr. Oswald Dsouza and Mr. Felix Kadam, CosPower has rapidly evolved from humble beginnings to become a beacon of excellence in the capacitor field. Our journey is characterized by firm dedication, technical expertise, and a relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction. At the heart of our success lies a meticulously structured organizational framework, supported by effective manpower management and specialized marketing acumen. Our engineers undergo rigorous training, equipping them to navigate the market landscape with confidence and proficiency. Backed by a robust back- office support team, we excel in establishing strong relationships with clients, offering swift response times and precise information dissemination.

CosPower specializes in power saving and power quality improvement solutions, offering a comprehensive range of LT and HT capacitors, alongside LT APFC and RTPFC panels, HT Fixed Capacitors, and various electrical panels. Our expertise extends to turnkey electrical substation projects up to 132 kV, with tailored solutions in energy conservation and power quality improvement.

As a versatile player in the market, we offer hybrid solutions integrating passive and active harmonic filters, ensuring power factor optimization and harmonic mitigation. With an accumulated experience exceeding 100 years in the industry, our vibrant team possesses the capacity to tackle any challenge and provide optimal solutions. Our vision is clear: to be a strong global player in the field of reactive power compensation and power quality improvement. We are committed to serving customers of all scales with equal passion, prioritizing shareholder, and employee interests, and striving for revenue and profit growth for the advancement of our company. Join us in our journey to reshape the future of power solutions. Together, we can unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and create lasting value for all stakeholders.

Milestones of CosPower Engineering

2004 Our company was launched with a very humble beginning as partnership company. The core competency of our company has been evolved around the product ‘capacitor. The company was founded by professionals from the Capacitor field. We started by providing complete capacitor and its allied equipment to our clients. 2006 As per the needs of our clients, we started providing turnkey solutions and offering substation equipment like VCB, CT, PT, LA, Isolators, Battery and Battery Charger. In the process our company has tied-up with reputed manufacturers of these equipment. 2010 The company was converted into a private limited company. We purchased an industrial premise at Vasai East of 3500 sq.ft. with facility of fabrication. Our company got engaged into manufacture for the first time since our inception and started manufacturing electrical panels with emphasis on APFC panels and substation structures. 2020 Our company was converted to a public limited company. We opened participation of our stakes to public and went for IPO in March 2020 which received overwhelming response and this issue was oversubscribed. After an online listing ceremony (during the pandemic lockdown) our company was listed in Bombay Stock Exchange. 2020 We acquired a property of 20,000 sq.ft. at Vasai and shifted our manufacturing activity to this premises. 2020 Having chased our dream of manufacturing capacitors, we took a giant plunge and established a world-class manufacturing facility for capacitor manufacturing which took off this year. 2021 Our products were type tested at NABL approved test laboratory HT and LT capacitors at ERDA, Baroda and panels at CPRI, Bhopal. 2022 We have been awarded as one of the most innovative companies in our sector in February 2022 by Futurology. Life, London 2023 Our product successfully cleared one of the most stringent tests - endurance test in CPRI Bangalore. 2024 Working on commencement of manufacturing of LT Series Reactor.

Landmark Projects by CosPower :

Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 15 MVAr 132 kV capacitor bank at 220 kV substation of MSETCL at Kurduwadi, Solapur, Maharashtra.

Supply and construction of 132 kV substation at a steel plant at Lagos in Nigeria.

Supply and construction of 132 kV substation at a steel plant at Wardha in Maharashtra. Here we provided complete equipment from EHV to LV and installed and commissioned the same. Supply, installation and commissioning of 5th and 11th order passive harmonic filters at 11 kV system voltage to Arab Iron and Steels at Aden in Yemen. This plant runs only on captive power. The THD I was brought down from 16% to <5% and THDV was brought down from 11% to <3% Supply, installation and commissioning of 5th, 7th, 11th and 13th order passive harmonic filter at 440 V system voltage in Island system at Multi Steel Castings Ltd at Chittagong in Bangladesh. Here power is supplied through 5 MVA diesel generator. The plant was not able to draw power beyond 3 MW, but now they are able to draw power more than 4.2 MW after installation of tuned passive filters. 5th and 7th order harmonic filter at 11 KV system voltage was supplied and commissioned at HWP, Department of Atomic Energy at the premises of RCF, Thal, Maharashtra. 11 kV MV HT APFC panel was supplied and commissioned at Naval Dockyard as a pilot project. This was just the beginning of the plethora of supplies of HT APFC panels to public utilities and private clients. 11kV Passive Harmonic Filters, were supplied and commissioned to 3 steel plants in central Gujarat. The power supply to this plant were cut by GETCO due to excessive harmonic generation, which resulted in failure of pumps of agricultural loads in the vicinity. The harmonics were successfully mitigated and brought down below the norms set by GETCO and power was restored to these steel plants. Supplied and successfully commissioned a major order with Rastriya Chemical Fertilizers, Thal for 2 nos. 13 MVAr, 11 kV Capacitor Banks. This was a wire mesh enclosed installation on roof top. Carried out the project of PF improvement and harmonic filter at Jindal Poly films, Nasik. The main aim of this project was to save energy and we were successful in implementing this project and yet achieve the energy saving target. After some hectic efforts and R&D we developed 1000 kVAr, 440 V CosVar Manager (Static Var Compensator). This product was developed after MSEDCL imposed restriction and adopted 4- quadrant billing which accounted for both lead and lag power factor. Our CVM panels successfully curtailed the capacitor reactive power to ensure PF close to unity. Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of PF improvement system comprising of HT APFC, LT APFC and HT fixed type Capacitors 5 nos. at pumping stations of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with contract condition of achieving unity PF upto guarantee period of equipment. Supplied HT capacitors to Oil & Gas sectors of Bharat Oman Refineries and Gas Authority of India at their plants located in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Supplied, Installed and Commissioned 96 MVAr, 38 KV Capacitor bank in a single sub-station for Amplus Solar. Bikaner Supplied, Installed and Commissioned 60 MVAr, 38 KV Capacitor bank in a single sub-station for Enel Green Solar. Bikaner

Business Model:

At Cospower, we pride ourselves on our robust business model centered around the manufacturing of HT and LT power capacitors, LT series, reactors, and LT and HT electrical panels, with a specialized focus on APFC and RTPFC panels. Our products consistently yield a gross profit margin of approximately 25 to 30 %. While capacitors form a crucial component of our offerings, its important to note that our product portfolio extends beyond capacitors to include a comprehensive range of equipment essential for power management solutions. In fact, for HT capacitor banks, ancillary equipment such as VCBs, series reactors, NCTs, isolators, lightning arrestors, and more constitute a significant portion, accounting for approximately 75% of the total cost. Hence with every increase in production of HT capacitors, we can do a value addition of 75% of the cost of capacitors.

Our in-house capabilities extend to the manufacturing of essential components for electrical panels, including RTPFC and APFC panels, wherein capacitors, series reactors, and thyristor modules are produced internally. This integrated approach not only ensures superior quality control but also affords us a distinct advantage over competitors most of whom rely solely on external suppliers.

In-house products in RTPFC Panels

Looking ahead, we are poised for exponential growth in our panel business, with plans to target at least 120 panels this year. Our strategic partnership with manufacturers for static var generators and active harmonic filters further strengthens our value proposition, positioning us as one of the leading player in Reactive Power Compensation solutions. To ensure nationwide reach and accessibility, we have developed strategic alliances with companies across the country, serving as our extended arm in reaching customers in every corner of the nation. Collaborations with prominent EPC contractors for complete substation projects guarantee a steady stream of capacitor business. Additionally, our extensive network of dealers, distributors, and offices in key locations like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Aurangabad, Raipur, and Dhaka enables us to cater to diverse market segments effectively. Through our proactive engagement with networking partners and subscription to project information services, we remain agile and responsive to emerging opportunities, ensuring sustained growth and market leadership.

Technology & Product Development:

CosPower Plant operates as a state-of-the-art facility equipped with cutting-edge machinery, capable of manufacturing high-quality capacitors. We remain abreast of the latest technological advancements and maintain continuous communication with industry experts to ensure our capabilities align with current standards. Our collaboration with Mr. P. K Bhandari, a renowned figure with over 40 years of experience in the capacitor industry, further enhances our expertise. We prioritize prompt responses to client inquiries and requirements. Our proprietary software enables quick and thorough response to our clients, while our proficient drawing department utilizes AutoCAD and 3D drawing facilities. With three power analysis stations strategically located across the country, we conduct electrical system studies and offer tailored solutions to our clients. In todays modern world, the introduction of new machinery has led to the emergence of harmonics (a kind of pollutants found in electrical system which are harmful for equipment), disrupting electrical systems. Our company is fully equipped to address such challenges, offering solutions to harmonic pollution through in-house software for designing appropriately rated harmonic filters at the most economical cost. We validate our designs using E-tap software to simulate system conditions and ensure optimal performance.

To stay abreast of technological advancements, we conduct regular in-house training courses and encourage our staff to undergo specialized training to enhance their skills and effectively handle complex queries.

In-house training programs for staff

At CosPower, we endeavour the relentless pursuit of innovation and development. Our teams dedication knows no bounds as we continually strive to surpass expectations and redefine possibilities. A recent milestone in our journey is the introduction of our in-house manufactured LT series reactors, a true testament to our firm commitment to continuous improvement. By internalizing this production process, weve not only elevated the quality of our offerings but also optimized costs, firmly establishing ourselves as one of leaders in the industry.

However, our quest for excellence doesnt end there. We are perpetually exploring avenues to widen our product range, with a firm focus on our core area Reactive Power Compensation and Power Quality Improvement. With each new addition, our goal remains unchanged: to provide complete solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our clientele.

We dedicate our success to our formidable technical team, powered by a thirst for knowledge and a relentless quest of excellence. Their expertise ensures that every product undergoes rigorous scrutiny at government- approved facilities, simulating the arduous system conditions to guarantee performance in Power Factor Improvement and an efficient Harmonic Filtration of the electrical system.

Furthermore, our commitment to staying ahead of the curve extends far beyond our internal operations. We are members of esteemed organizations like IEEE and other international forums dedicated to electrical and electronics advancements, we remain at the forefront of technological innovation through collaborative learning and engagement.

At CosPower, innovation isnt merely a buzzword its our fundamental need for existence.

Market Competition:

As a new OEM player of capacitor in the market, we acknowledge the challenges we face, yet were confident in our ability to overcome them swiftly. Within the next couple of years, we anticipate a significant uptick in our market presence as we secure registrations with government bodies, prestigious consultants, and renowned institutions. In the interim, our resolve and strategic wisdom have already yielded remarkable results. Weve successfully secured prestigious projects, elevating our brands stature, and garnering widespread recognition within the industry. However, while our achievements are commendable, we recognize the need for sustained profitability.

The current business achievements present margin constraints below our initial projections. To address this, were intensifying our efforts to boost volumes through robust marketing strategies. Our expansive market reach spans every corner of the country, and were actively pursuing global opportunities through strategic partnerships. In addition, by investing in additional sets of machines and also by acquiring additional property our company can cross more than Rs. 100 Cr. sales. This expansion not only promises increased revenue streams but also strengthens our position as a formidable player in the market.

Operational Inefficiencies:

Our company currently operates across two distinct divisions: The Capacitor Division and the Panel Division. The Capacitor Division is housed within our owned premises spanning 20,000 sq. ft., while the Panel Division operates from a rented space covering 10,000 sq. ft. As we look towards the future, we are eager to consolidate our operations into a new, purpose-built facility that will optimize our operational efficiencies.

This strategic move will allow us to integrate all necessary facilities under one roof, streamlining processes and enhancing productivity. Additionally, within our Capacitor Division, weve garnered significant interest from major corporations, including multinational enterprises, keen on branding our products. While this presents an exciting opportunity for growth, we are mindful of preserving our capacity to serve our direct clients effectively.

To address this, we are exploring the possibility of restructuring our business model to accommodate both direct customer needs and branding partnerships impeccably. These demands expanding our production area and investing in additional machinery to meet the demands of both segments efficiently.

By strategically bifurcating our operations, we can capitalize on lucrative branding opportunities without compromising the quality or availability of our products for our valued direct clients. This forward-thinking approach not only ensures sustainable growth but also underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders.

Employee Morale and Turnover:

At the heart of our company lies a dedicated team of 90 employees, comprising management, staff, and skilled and unskilled workmen, whose staunch commitment drives our success. As we continue to chart a path of growth and expansion, we recognize the critical role our workforce plays in shaping our future.

By investing in our employees well-being and professional development, we aim to mitigate attrition rates and cultivate a motivated workforce poised for excellence. Empowered by a sense of pride and belonging, our team members will be inspired to go above and beyond, driving our collective growth trajectory.

Innovation and Adaptation:

In an ever-evolving business scenario shaped by innovation and technological advancements, staying ahead of the curve is paramount to our success. We have consistently led the charge in delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers. However, we recognize the imperative to enhance our offerings with innovative products that complement our core portfolio. The rapid advancements in non-conventional power generation, such as hydrogen, wind, and solar, underscore the need for us to integrate the latest innovative equipment into our product line-up. Regrettably, these ground breaking solutions are currently unavailable in the Indian market, placing us at a disadvantage compared to industry leaders. To bridge this gap and maintain our competitive edge, we are committed to forging strategic partnerships with top global players renowned for their expertise in innovative technologies. By collaborating with these industry stalwarts, we aim to gain access to the latest advancements and bring them to market swiftly, ensuring that our products remain at the forefront of technological innovation. While the top 2 players of the industry are surging ahead in this endeavour, we are determined to catch up by leveraging the collective knowledge and resources of our esteemed partners.

1. Market Research : 7.1 For Industry :

Capacitors stand as necessary components across all industries, including Steel, Cement, Oil & Gas, Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Paper, Ferro Alloys, Coal Mining, and various others. As industries continue to mushroom, the need for capacitors escalates in tandem. Moreover, fundamental sectors such as Railways, power utilities, water irrigation projects, and notably, emerging domains like wind, hydrogen, and solar power generation plants, significantly rely on capacitors for efficient operation and performance. This underscores the fundamental role capacitors plays in all market sectors.

Renewal Power Generation:

India is steadfast in its pursuit of sustainable energy solutions, with ambitious targets set for renewable power generation. By 2030, the nation aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen, supported by an impressive 125 GW of renewable energy capacity. This commitment is also evident in the approval of 50 solar parks boasting a combined capacity of 37.49 GW. Additionally, wind energy endeavours include a target of 30 GW by 2030. Indias dedication to renewable energy is globally recognized, as it currently ranks fourth for total renewable power capacity additions. Looking ahead, the country has plans to achieve a total of 192.49 GW in non- conventional power generation by 2030. This substantial growth presents a lucrative market potential for supporting infrastructure, notably in the capacitor industry.

CosPowers Capacitor Banks at a Solar Power Plant at Bikaner, Rajasthan

With such ambitious renewable energy goals, the demand for capacitor banks is expected to soar. A conservative estimate suggests a market potential of 70,000 MVAr, translating to a business opportunity of approximately Rs. 2000 Crore in the next 6 years, or Rs. 330 Crore annually. This underlines the significant economic opportunities intertwined with Indias renewable energy expansion, highlighting the crucial role capacitors will play in driving this transition towards a greener future.

Indian Railways:

While a significant portion of Indias traction railway lines have already been electrified, there remains approximately 5000 kilometres of lines awaiting electrification. For every 30 kilometres of traction lines, the construction of one traction substation is imperative. The Indian Railways has set an ambitious target of adding a remarkable 5,200 kilometres of new tracks within the fiscal year 2024-25, with plans to sustain this momentum over the next decade.

Taking a conservative estimate, where approximately 4000 kilometres of new lines are laid and around 2000 kilometres of existing lines are electrified, we anticipate a total of 6000 kilometres of lines to either be newly laid or electrified within the next five years. Consequently, around 200 traction substations are projected to be constructed annually. This surge in railway infrastructure development presents a substantial business opportunity, with an expected annual market volume of approximately Rs. 100 Crore. This underscores the significant potential for growth and investment within the railway electrification sector, as India progresses towards a more modern and sustainable transportation network.

Power Utilities:

Transmission losses pose a significant challenge to Indias electricity sector, currently hovering around 20%, while in developed nations, the figure stands at a mere 5%. Approximately 20% of the electricity generated in India is lost during transmission, with commercial losses stemming from various factors such as theft, billing errors, and non-payment worsening the situation.

However, beyond commercial losses, a key contributor to transmission losses is the natural dissipation of electrical power along cables. Transmission and Distribution losses include the total energy lost between generation and consumption, with the distribution sector often identified as the weakest link in the power chain. has set ambitious targets to reduce these losses to 10%, a significant endeavour given that losses have already decreased from 29% in 2007 to 20% presently. Achieving this goal is projected to take approximately 10 years. With the current power generation standing at around 400 GW, capacitors emerge as a promising solution for mitigating losses by introducing leading current and improving power factor. To realize this reduction in losses, an estimated 110 Giga-VAr capacitor banks may need to be installed over the next decade, equating to an annual installation of 11,000 MVAr capacitor banks, amounting to approximately Rs. 500 Crore annually.

Expected Power Generation:

The increase of substations underscores the nations infrastructure development efforts. As of March 31, 2022, India boasted 39,965 power substations (at 66/11 kV, 33/11 kV, and 22/11 kV), with a cumulative installed capacity of 482,810 MVA. Anticipated growth forecasts indicate a surge to 624,332 MVA by 2029-30, constituting a robust 29.31% increase. Furthermore, plans are underway to add 12,192 substations during 2022-23 to 2029-30, contributing an additional capacity of 141,522 MVA. This infrastructure expansion presents lucrative opportunities within the capacitor market, with an estimated demand for 42,000 MVAr capacitors, valued at approximately Rs. 200 Crore, to support the burgeoning substation network.

Business from Industries:

Moreover, amidst this transformative growth trajectory, industries are poised to experience exponential expansion, with an expected 15% annual growth rate. Presently valued at Rs. 450 Crore, capacitor industrys business volume is forecasted to escalate to Rs. 525 Crore, underscoring the broad spectrum of economic opportunities arising from Indias dynamic power sector evolution. Based on the aforementioned factors, we anticipate a significant boost in business volume, reaching approximately Rs. 1655 Crore in FY 2024-25. This projection is informed by comprehensive research and analysis. Furthermore, we anticipate sustained growth at a conservative rate of 6% per annum over the next five years. This steady trajectory enhances our confidence in the stability and potential of the market projections, emphasizing promising prospects for continued expansion and business success.

This does not include a very sizable business from Metro Railway. CosPower are in discussion and once we receive approval from RDSO (a department that takes care of design and approvals for Indian Railways), we will automatically qualify for participation in Metro Railway business all over in India and we are presently emphasising on Mumbai Metro.

In the dynamic scenario of our industry, where the estimated business volume stands at approximately Rs. 1200 Cr, our company has emerged as a formidable contender despite being a relatively newcomer, boasting a turnover of Rs. 23 Cr and currently positioned at no. 7 among the 19 players in the market. While the top three players dominate with their sizable presence, we firmly believe in our potential to ascend to the coveted fourth position.

With our firm commitment and ample resources at our disposal, we are confident in our ability to realize this goal within the next five years. By focusing our efforts and exploiting our capabilities, we anticipate not only securing the fourth position but also significantly expanding our market share to 6%.

Market Share in %age

This strategic trajectory, coupled with a conservative market growth projection of 6% annually, positions us to achieve a commendable turnover of Rs. 73 Cr within the stipulated timeframe. Our calculated approach, grounded in meticulous planning and execution, ensures sustainable growth and long-term profitability.

Projected Revenue:

Based on our investment and growth projections, we anticipate significant revenue growth in the coming years: FYI 2025-26: We project a revenue surpassing Rs. 550 Lakhs after tax. FYI 2026-27: Our projections indicate revenue exceeding Rs. 1150 Lakhs after tax.

Turnover projection till FY 2027-28 :

Values are in Crores Financial Year 24-25 25-26 26-27 27-28 28-29 Year 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th Opening Stock 7.99 11.52 15.84 23.40 35.64 Sales Value 32.00 44.00 65.00 99.00 125.00 Purchase 21.76 29.92 44.20 67.32 85.00 Gross Profit 10.24 14.08 20.80 31.68 40.00 Indirect Expenses 7.97 8.57 9.22 9.91 10.65 Closing Stock 11.52 15.84 23.40 35.64 45.00 Net Profit 2.27 5.51 11.58 21.77 29.35

10.2 Visualization:

Below are visual representations of the projected revenue growth:

Analysis:

These projections suggest a substantial growth trajectory for Cospower, with revenue potentially increasing by 18-20 times from the current position. Such growth promises significant benefits for shareholders.

Implications for Shareholders:

Increased Share Value: As revenue grows, shareholder value is likely to increase proportionally. With revenue projected to soar, the share rate could experience significant appreciation.

Dividend Potential: Higher revenue often translates into increased dividends for shareholders. As CosPowers revenue expands, shareholders may enjoy greater dividend pay-outs.

Conclusion:

CosPowers robust financial performance and promising growth projections position it favourably for the future. Shareholders stand to benefit from the anticipated revenue surge, with the potential for substantial returns on their investment.

Action Plan

For achieving long term goal for attain 6% market share by 2028-29 we are working on strong marketing strategy and working based on a concrete action plan with short term and long term goals. By Exploring strategic partnerships and collaborations with complementary businesses or influencers to expand your reach and access new customer segments. The priority is to reach out to every corner of the country and also increase business from overseas market.

Geographic Regions

We have covered the country with office and strategic partners are under:

Office City State Country GM - East Kolkatta West Bengal India GM - West Mumbai Maharashtra India GM - North Delhi Delhi India GM - South Chennai Tamil Nadu India RM - North Chandigarh Punjab India Dealer Chandigarh Punjab India Dealer Dehradun Uttarakhand India Dealer Mandi Hiamchal Pradesh India Dealer Jaipur Rajasthan India Dealer Bhiwadi Rajasthan India Dealer Lucknow Uttar Pradesh India Dealer Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh India Dealer Bhopal Madhya Pradesh India Dealer Indore Madhya Pradesh India Dealer Raipur Chhattisgarh India Dealer Raigarh Chhattisgarh India Dealer Vapi Gujarat India Dealer Vadodara Gujarat India Dealer Rajkot Gujarat India Dealer Nagpur Maharashtra India Dealer Nashik Maharashtra India Dealer Pune Maharashtra India Dealer Hyderabad Telangana India Dealer Vizag Andhra Pradesh India Dealer Bengaluru Karnataka India Dealer Mangalore Karnataka India Dealer Bellary Karnataka India Dealer Chennai Tamil Nadu India Dealer Madurai Tamil Nadu India Dealer Salem Tamil Nadu India Dealer Puducherry Tamil Nadu India Dealer Coimbatore Tamil Nadu India Dealer Cuttack Odisha India Dealer Bhubaneshwar Odisha India Dealer Kolkatta West Bengal India Dealer Durgapur West Bengal India Dealer Ranchi Jharkhand India Dealer Tatanagar Jharkhand India Dealer Patna Bihar India Dealer Dhaka Dhaka Bangladesh

With regional offices strategically located across India, and a network of dealers, we ensure comprehensive coverage to meet the growing market demand. Our commitment to continuous improvement includes investment in technology, a highly skilled workforce, strong technical support, and robust after-sales services.

In response to the burgeoning market demand, were undergoing a substantial upgrade not just in terms of production but also in technology. This strategic overhaul is geared towards aligning our offerings with customer needs and industry trends. Heres a detailed breakdown of the features were implementing to meet our marketing goals:

1. Our engineers undergo regular training programs to stay abreast of new products and technologies, ensuring they understand and meet customer requirements effectively.

2. We prioritize providing tailored solutions to our customers, acknowledging that one size does not fit all in the market landscape.

3. While promoting standard products, we maintain the flexibility to deliver tailored solutions, catering to unique customer demands.

4. A robust back-office setup ensures swift processing of offers within 48 hours, complemented by a dedicated service team proficient in conducting harmonic analysis on-site.

Back-office of CosPower

5. We maintain a strong digital presence across platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, engaging with existing and potential customers and industry stakeholders, fostering brand visibility and customer relationships.

Glimpses of CosPower activities on social media

6. Regular interviews and white papers published in electrical magazines bolster our thought leadership status, enhancing brand reputation and industry recognition.

7. Backed by a proficient technical team and software like AutoCAD, SolidWorks, and ETAB, we ensure robust simulation and design capabilities, especially for filters and power factor correction.

8. Our production facilities boast the latest programmable machinery with SCADA features, operated by an experienced team and bolstered by a stringent QC department, guaranteeing top-notch quality products a significant USP driving our sales.

9. Active participation in industry exhibitions and seminars facilitates networking opportunities and enhances brand visibility, fostering industry relationships and market penetration.

Technical seminar by CosPower at MCGM

10. A dedicated after-sales service department, operational across head office and regional offices, ensures prompt assistance and customer satisfaction post-purchase.

11. Leveraging a network of dealers, networking partners, and paid marketing portals, we identify and engage with potential leads, ensuring proactive involvement in projects from the engineering stage onwards.

12. Collaborations with companies offering complementary products or services enable us to provide comprehensive, value-added solutions to customers, enhancing our competitive edge and market positioning.

13. We adopt a nuanced pricing strategy, balancing competitiveness with profitability, considering production costs, competitor pricing, and perceived value to maximize market share and revenue.

14. Continuous pursuit of certifications and approvals, including those from major regulatory bodies like PGCIL, EIL, and RDSO, underscores our commitment to quality and regulatory compliance, enhancing market trust and acceptance.

15. Regular monitoring and evaluation of marketing initiatives on a fortnightly, monthly, and quarterly basis enable us to track progress towards our marketing goals and make necessary adjustments for optimal outcomes.

By integrating these features into our marketing strategy, were poised to not only meet but exceed market expectations, driving sustainable growth and market expansion.

Conclusion

As we navigate the evolving landscape of the capacitor industry, our strategic initiatives and commitment to excellence position us for continued success. We remain dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our customers, driving innovation, and contributing to Indias journey towards a sustainable and electrified future.